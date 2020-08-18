DOH: Students, staff must wear masks at all times while inside schools with limited exceptions

The state Department of Health updated its guidelines Monday for schools hosting in-person classes to require all students and staff wear masks inside school buildings, even if they're social distancing.
In a letter posted on the state Department of Education website Monday, Matt Stem, deputy secretary for elementary and secondary education, said the added guidance is based on new research.
"As you know, the health and safety of Pennsylvania’s school communities is top priority, and the guidance we release to support and maintain the health and safety of school communities is rooted in science, data and research," the letter reads. "As more data and research becomes available, the information that becomes guidance must evolve — something we’ve shared with you since we began releasing reopening guidance."
Updated guidance on application of the face covering mandate listed on the state Department of Education website says there are only three reasons masks can be taken off:
- When eating or drinking and spaced at least 6 feet apart
- When wearing a face covering creates an unsafe condition while operating equipment or executing a task
- During "face-covering breaks" of no more than 10 minutes when individuals are spaced 6 feet apart
"It really is just a clarification of the information that we put out for schools in July," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said during a news conference Tuesday. "What we have heard is that some of the language wasn’t as clear as it could be and so we wanted to make sure that we were as clear as possible.
"It’s really nothing new. It’s not different than what I’ve been talking about for months and months. From our perspective, this is what we meant all along."
New study
Stem's letter said the American Academy of Pediatrics released updated guidance last week strongly recommending children age 2 and older should wear face coverings at all times to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Prior guidance released in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) stated students in schools could remove their face coverings as long as six feet of social distancing could be maintained.
"Given this recent change from the AAP, and consistent with the secretary of Health’s Face Covering Order issued on July 1, 2020, DOH is requiring students wear face coverings at all times while in school, even when six feet of social distancing can be achieved," Stem wrote.
State Republicans derided the new mask guidance for schools.
“While children and educators should feel free to wear a mask if they feel it is appropriate for their own safety or the safety of others, the statewide, unilateral mandate that students wear masks at all times while in school is another last-minute impediment to schools finalizing their reopening plans and goes against the principle of local control over school reopening that Gov. (Tom) Wolf has touted for months,” Jason Gottesman, Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus spokesperson, wrote in a news release.
Gottesman criticized the timing of changes, saying they come after school officials have already finalized their plans for a new school year that is on the doorstep.
“School leaders, operating under the assurance that they have local control over how to reopen their schools, have gone through painstaking measures to ensure social distancing in the classroom to keep students and educators safe in accordance with months-long standing guidance from the Departments of Health and Education,” he said. “This late-coming statewide, unilateral mandate was issued after some schools have already opened and throws unnecessary confusion into an already on-going process.”
Full return to classroom
Many Pennsylvania school districts are planning a full return to the classroom this fall, according to data released Monday by the state Department of Education, though that could change after state health and education officials issued new reopening guidance last week.
The Associated Press reported some 657 school districts, public charter schools and career and technical centers have submitted their reopening plans to the state, and 35%, or about 230, have indicated they plan to bring students back to class five days a week, the Education Department said.
About a quarter plan to start the year virtually, while more than 40% plan to offer a combination of remote and in-person instruction.
Some of the districts’ plans were submitted before the Wolf administration issued its latest reopening guidance, which says full, in-person instruction should be reserved for students in counties with a very low rate of new COVID-19 cases.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Photos: Saint Patrick School prepares for classes
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.