DOH: Students, staff must wear masks at all times while inside schools with limited exceptions

State Republicans derided the new mask guidance for schools.

“While children and educators should feel free to wear a mask if they feel it is appropriate for their own safety or the safety of others, the statewide, unilateral mandate that students wear masks at all times while in school is another last-minute impediment to schools finalizing their reopening plans and goes against the principle of local control over school reopening that Gov. (Tom) Wolf has touted for months,” Jason Gottesman, Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus spokesperson, wrote in a news release.

Gottesman criticized the timing of changes, saying they come after school officials have already finalized their plans for a new school year that is on the doorstep.

“School leaders, operating under the assurance that they have local control over how to reopen their schools, have gone through painstaking measures to ensure social distancing in the classroom to keep students and educators safe in accordance with months-long standing guidance from the Departments of Health and Education,” he said. “This late-coming statewide, unilateral mandate was issued after some schools have already opened and throws unnecessary confusion into an already on-going process.”

