Divided over divisiveness, Carlisle board approves sponsorship policy

Carlisle Area School Board came out slightly divided in the use of the word “divisive” in a policy governing commercial sponsorship agreements.

Board members last Thursday voted 7-1 against a motion to add the word to a clause within the policy. David Miller was the only one to vote in favor of the amendment. Bruce Clash was absent.

The clause allows the board to reject a sponsorship that is too restrictive or discriminatory. This includes a sponsorship that runs counter to the district mission, is too difficult to administer or does not align with applicable laws or board policies.

Miller moved to amend the clause to include the word “divisive” in the same sentence as “restrictive” and “discriminatory.” He wanted to head off a scenario where a sponsor could create division within the community through a political stance or philosophical view.

Adding the word “divisive” puts sponsors and future board members on notice of the intent behind the approval process and guidelines for sponsorship agreements, Miller said. “I know the board. We are pillars of integrity. We would serve to evaluate whether some potential sponsor is divisive. However, we’re not going to be on the board forever. This policy will.”

Board President Paula Bussard spoke out against the amendment, saying the word “divisive” is defined in the dictionary as something that causes disagreement or hostility among people.

“In my mind, it’s vague, ambiguous and way too subjective,” Bussard said. “That lack of clarity puts the district at risk for legal challenges.

“I understand the concerns that you express,” she told Miller. “But, in my mind, board policies need to be clear to be implemented by the administration. We pass the policies. They implement them.”

As it is worded now, the sponsorship policy must adhere to all board policies currently in effect, Bussard said. She referred to Policy No. 913 that puts restrictions on nonschool organizations, groups and individuals. Specifically, the policy prohibits activities and materials that:

• Are libelous, defamatory, obscene, lewd, vulgar or profane

• Violate federal, state or local laws

• Violate board policy or district regulations

• Advocate the use or advertise the availability of tobacco, alcohol or illegal drugs

• Incite violence

• Advocate use of force or urge violation of federal, state or municipals, board policy or district regulations

Unlike the word “divisive,” the prohibitions under Policy No. 913 are clear and have been upheld by case law following First Amendment challenges filed against school districts, Bussard said.

“I see where you’re going with this,” Board Vice President Anne Lauritzen told Miller. “We certainly don’t want things of a divisive nature.” Her concern is that policies need to be clear, not open to subjective interpretation, she said.

In a separate motion, Miller was the only board member to vote against the policy that requires each sponsor to enter into a written agreement with the district. Such an agreement can only be approved by a majority of the full board after a review by the solicitor and board finance committee.

In a separate motion, the board voted 7-1 to approve the sponsorship policy as it is written. Miller was the only board member who voted against it.

The policy prohibits the display of advertising and sponsorship materials inside classrooms or in any other area where it may be disruptive to learning.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

