Diversity initiative on pause as new superintendent sets priorities for South Middleton School District

No organized or deliberative work is being done to advance a diversity and inclusivity initiative in the South Middleton School District.

That was the word Monday from Superintendent Jim Estep who also placed low on his priority list consistency problems among the school buildings on enforcement of the student dress code.

“I just don’t have time to deal with that right now,” Estep said. “There are more pressing issues. My primary role is to try and triage what is left of this [school] year to get some broken systems fixed and staff in place.”

He cited challenges such as financing the district and finding enough substitute teachers and bus drivers during a chronic labor shortage.

This past summer, district parents brought forth concerns over whether the diversity and inclusivity initiative called Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, or JEDI, was a new form of indoctrinated segregation where white students are meant to feel ashamed for moments of history.

During public comment Monday, a local resident asked school board members if meetings were still being held on diversity and inclusivity issues within the district. Estep said there was some discussion on the topic during a recent Zoom meeting with a residents’ advisory group.

While there is no work going on right now to advance the initiative, administrators and faculty members continue to look for opportunities within the curriculum to discuss, analyze and evaluate relevant topics, Estep said. “We talk about diversity. … We talk about racism. We talk about all kinds of societal issues as a matter of course when we are teaching social studies. That’s not going to cease happening.

“This whole CRT thing is BS,” he said. “I’m not talking about it [critical race theory] being BS. I’m talking about this rancor about schools indoctrinating kids. If you think as a superintendent that I have time to indoctrinate kids, you got another thing coming. I have very strong concerns about a political movement being pushed on school boards for the wrong reason. I don’t have the patience for that.”

Parent Julie White said there are issues among the buildings over how the student dress code is being enforced. Just a couple weeks ago, pajama bottoms were outlawed at the middle school even though that building, earlier in the year, hosted a pajamas day. To White, pajama bottoms are just a form of sweatpants. She contrasted that fashion choice with a report out of Boiling Springs High School.

“What I don’t understand is, if that’s distracting, then how are platform shoes, fishnets and dog collars with spikes that come out past the chin not distracting,” White said. “It’s just very confusing to me.”

While Estep agreed that work needs to be done to update the dress code, he said other items occupy the priority list of his administration. “Schools are not notorious as being front-runners on understanding fashion trends,” Estep said. “It depends on whether we want to view the dress code issue as a 10 or a five right now. Should it be our top priority right now or should we follow the normal path and first recognize we have a problem?”

Estep said that if the dress code is deemed a priority, the next step would be to study the issue over the span of the next few months to develop recommendations to present to stakeholders as early as the spring.

School Board President Liz Knouse said the main issue with the dress code seems to be maintaining consistency between the buildings. She suggested that administrators focus on enforcement in the short term.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

