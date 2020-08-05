Districts go round and round on school bus reopening plans

The task force report warned that a 6-foot (2-meter) social distancing regulation "is not financially nor operationally feasible," and that "current thinking" is that a 72-student capacity bus can accommodate 24 students, or more if family members sit together.

Some large districts will nonetheless "jam 'em in" the school bus, Simmons said, while other districts plan to stagger school start times or teach half the students in the morning and the rest in the afternoon, with two sets of bus runs.

School transportation plans are "just one of the many ways we're seeing inequities playing out in this pandemic," said Deborah Gordon Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center in Philadelphia.

"Some districts are saying that they will cut back on the number of students offered transportation, or expect more parents to drive their students to school," she said. "Students and families with fewer resources are going to be the ones hurt by this."

Kim Blodgett quit her job as a fourth-grade teacher this year in order to drive her 5-year-old son to the Oklahoma School for the Deaf, concerned the twice-daily, 45-minute bus ride from their home in Norman was too risky.