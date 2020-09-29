District: Student at Hamilton Elementary School has COVID-like symptoms

A second-grade student at Hamilton Elementary School in Carlisle has developed COVID-19 related symptoms, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said in a letter issued Monday to school families.
District administrators learned from a parent late Monday morning that individuals in the student's home have previously tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Spielbauer said. “The student has not physically been in Hamilton Elementary School since Monday, Sept. 21, and only developed symptoms on Sept. 27.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued guidance that states asymptomatic individuals can spread the virus 48 hours before developing symptoms, Spielbauer said. “Since the student was not in school during the two days prior to developing symptoms, there are no close contacts at the school.”
As a result, the school community will not be involved in contact tracing for this particular case. Both the family and the student are quarantined under DoH guidelines.
This is the second report in a week involving a Hamilton Elementary School family. In the afternoon of Sept. 21, district administrators learned from DoH officials that a family had developed minor symptoms following an adult family member’s positive result.
“Students in that household are [Group] B students and have not attended school since Thursday, Sept. 17,” Spielbauer said. “The district has been in close communication with the Department of Health and has followed their recommended guidance in terms of quarantining the students and disinfecting the building.”
In-person classroom lessons in Carlisle are scheduled under a Tier Two hybrid instruction model where students in Group A attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays while students in Group B attend school on Thursdays and Fridays. Both groups receive remote instruction on alternating days while all students attend remote instruction on Wednesdays.
