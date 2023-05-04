The teenager was on a pathway to dropping out of Boiling Springs High School.

That was clear to teachers and administrators trained to recognize the signs of home instability, said Alex Smith, director of student services for the South Middleton School District.

“He didn’t know where he was going to live,” Smith told school board members Monday. “He didn’t know where he was going to get his next meal.”

Smith presented enrollment trends that show the number of district students coping with homelessness has tripled over the last two years.

In May 2021, South Middleton had 16 students that met the criteria of the federal McKinney-Vento Act that requires school districts to address the need.

By May 2022, that doubled to 32 students, only to increase to the current level of 48 students, according to data compiled by Smith’s department.

To illustrate both the need and potential, Smith singled out the case of just one high school student.

“We gathered the team and had a child study meeting to break down what are the strengths, what are the limitations and what are the barriers for this student to obtain educational success,” he said. In this case, home instability went hand-in-hand with food insecurity that was compounded by lack of a job and hopes for future prospects.

“Without those basic needs being met, success was not going to happen,” Smith said. “Last summer, this student was on a trajectory to drop out. We were able to intervene one last time, one last ditch effort to find a purpose, a motivation for this student.

“Thankfully, we were able to leverage some transitional housing opportunities made possible by Launch Pad, a wonderful organization that we have out of Big Spring [School District],” Smith said. “This student was able to find a job. He was able to have services available to him because of the network that we established. The Bubbler Foundation was able to find transportation. Our social worker was able to find all kinds of community-based support. Now this student is well connected and protected. He is on pace to graduate this year.”

In almost every category, the demand for student services has outpaced the percentage growth in student enrollment over the past two years. In May 2021, South Middleton had 2,021 students enrolled in the district. As of Monday, there are 2,220 students, an increase of about 9.8%. Over that same period:

• The number of economically disadvantaged students went from 635 to 740, or about one-third of the total student enrollment.

• The number of students needing special education services went from 324 in May 2021 to 375 on Dec. 1, 2022. In the past five months, that increased again by 38 students to the current 413 special education students or almost 19% of total enrollment, Smith said.

• The number of students requiring English language learner support services has more than tripled from 30 to 96. This prompted the school board to hire two additional teachers this school year to keep pace.

• The number of handicapped students needing better access to services has jumped from 71 students in May 2021 to the current 109 students.

• The number of students eligible for gifted support services fell from 97 to 75 over the past two years, but there are still evaluations pending in several cases, Smith said.

While some of the increase can be attributed to growth within the categories, part of the trend is due to better staff training in early identification and intervention, Smith said. It is unclear how much overlap exists among students who fit multiple criteria.

School Board member Shannon Snyder asked Smith if his department is able to keep pace with the need. He said one key to success is helping service providers maximize the efficiency of their programs.

“It’s up to us to identify and prioritize the needs and to be ready for it,” Smith said. When necessary, district administrators recommend staffing changes for board approval, he said.

In 2021, South Middleton hired a social worker to help improve its network of community partnerships. Last fall, the district hired the two additional English language learner teachers.