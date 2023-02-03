Carlisle Area School District is contemplating a major overhaul of its elementary education program to head off anticipated enrollment increases, improve efficiencies and equalize class sizes across its seven elementary schools.

District administrators Thursday briefed the public and school board members on the rationale behind the effort to re-imagine the way grades K-5 should function among buildings of different sizes, ages and capacities.

“We have begun discussions with our architect of record and have convened internal committees to explore alternative models and configurations,” Superintendent Colleen Friend said, comparing the work to what was done more than a decade ago when the district examined its middle schools.

It could be mid- to late spring before any options are made public, Friend said, adding that administrators are meeting every two weeks with the architectural firm Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates. “We are in the planning stages. We really have a sense of urgency. We have to plan for long-term enrollment increases, but we also have to mitigate where we are are right now.”

The district has seven K-5 buildings in four municipalities — Carlisle and Mount Holly Springs and Dickinson and North Middleton townships.

Buildings enrollments range from 180 students at North Dickinson Elementary School to more than 400 students at Crestview Elementary School, Friend said. There are plans to engage the public in the changes, but the methods have yet to be discussed by the school board, she said.

New housing

Director of Elementary Operations Monique Wallace presented an overview of three trends driving the effort to reimagine the elementary program: anticipated enrollment growth generated by new housing projects, the need for more efficient programs and a class size imbalance among the schools.

Administrators met with officials from Carlisle Borough and North Middleton Township to gauge the scope and timing of new housing units under construction or planned in those areas within the next eight years, Wallace said.

She said the district can expect 1,014 new housing units in the next eight years affecting three school buildings — Bellaire (275 new units), Crestview (375 units) and Hamilton (366 units).

Administrators are trying to get a handle on how many students could be generated by this influx. Most of the units affecting Bellaire and Crestview will be single-family detached dwellings, while Hamilton will be impacted by apartments and town houses.

“A lot of it depends on getting the data correct,” Friend said. “We have done some predictions. We are working with PowerSchool and Decision Insight. We are also looking at the services of Forecast Five.”

Program limits

Beyond the number of students, other demographics weigh into how elementary schools should be configured and structured to provide a balanced program to all students.

The past five years have seen steady increases in the number of students who qualify for free or reduced price lunches and the number of students who need special education services, Wallace said.

In the current school year, 1,316 of the district’s 2,285 elementary students receive free or reduced price lunch benefits. This is up almost 10% from the 1,124 of the 2,313 students receiving the benefit in 2018-19.

The percentage of students on free or reduced price lunches is an indicator the government uses to gauge the poverty level of the population served by a school or school district.

“We used to have a fairly large split between the most affluent school and the highest poverty school in the district,” Wallace said. “But that is very much decreasing. Our free and reduced price lunch numbers are increasing in all seven schools.”

As for special education, 349 of the 2,285 students in the current school year require some form of service or placement in a program. This is up about 1% from the 328 of the 2,313 students enrolled in 2018-19.

A steady enrollment increase in recent years combined with the need for more specialized services has stressed the ability of certain buildings to provide efficient programming, Wallace said. “When you think of our elementary education program, it’s not just creating one program in one building. It’s creating that same program seven different times in seven buildings.

“Like everyone else, we are experiencing staff challenges both in retention and recruitment,” Wallace said. “Because of that increase in enrollment, our buildings are already at capacity and we are using spaces in ways in which they were not originally intended or meant to be used.”

Class sizes

In her PowerPoint presentation, Wallace showed photographs of storage space being used as learning space by teachers who are making do the best they can. Her presentation also charteds the scope of class sizes in grades K-5 over the past five years.

Wallace cited, as an example, the third-grade class in 2018-19 when the smallest class size was 13 students and the largest class size was 29 students. The current year range is 19 and 24.

“It is a different educational experience for a child sitting in a classroom with 13 students versus a child sitting in a classroom with 29 students,” Wallace said. “It’s also a different experience for the teacher.”

In the past, the district has tried to cope with fluctuations in class sizes by opening and closing classrooms, but that is a reactive, not a proactive approach, Wallace said.

“In many of our buildings right now, if we need to open a classroom, a specialized teacher goes on a cart,” Friend said. “That’s just the reality. We are really at that stage now. What this presents though is an opportunity to really re-imagine our inefficient systems and our imbalances in class sizes.”