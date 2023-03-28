Two Cumberland County educators are recipients of the 2023 Golden Apple Award, the highest recognition given by the Diocese of Harrisburg to Catholic school teachers and principals.

Trinity Kane, a first-grade teacher at Saint Patrick Catholic School in Carlisle, and Joanne Reider, a science teacher at Trinity High School in Camp Hill, received the award.

Kane and Reider were among seven educators within the diocese to receive a Golden Apple Award, which honors professional excellence, leadership, commitment to Roman Catholic values and devotion to teaching in a Catholic school.

“The principals and teachers in our diocese are incredibly dedicated to their ministry of providing a high quality, Catholic education for their students,” said Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, bishop of Harrisburg. “I commend each of these educators and thank them for the profound influences they have in the lives of our Catholic school students.”

“The winners of the Golden Apple Awards are annually the best of the best, and every year the selection committee has a challenge in selecting the winner from the highly deserving pool of candidates,” said Daniel Breen, superintendent of Catholic schools and secretary for education for the diocese. “These educators are the standard-bearers for the selfless dedication, professionalism and achievement of all the faculty and staff in the 35 Catholic schools in our diocese.”

Each Golden Apple recipient receives a certificate of achievement, a $5,000 cash award, a golden apple plated in 24-carat gold and a photo with Gainer.