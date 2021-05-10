Dickinson College to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students this fall

Dickinson College will require all students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations for the 2021-22 academic year.

It is joining more than 300 U.S. colleges and universities that require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students living on campus, as well as those studying abroad or off-campus unless a student seeks a religious or medical exemption. The college will also ask summer resident students to get their final COVID-19 shot or seek an exemption through the college’s Wellness Center.

Dickinson’s decision follows a recommendation by the American College Health Association to require the COVID-19 vaccination for all students living on college and university campuses for the fall 2021 semester.

“The health and safety of our community has been at the center of all decision making throughout the pandemic,” said Dickinson President Margee M. Ensign. “We’re planning for a full return of students this fall to a vibrant campus, and the safest way to do that is with a fully vaccinated student body.”

Dickinson already requires many other immunizations for students such as vaccination for measles, Hepatitis B and meningitis. The COVID-19 vaccine would be an additional required immunization.