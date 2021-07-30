Dickinson College seminar a lesson in freedom, college prep

“When the professors are talking, they are giving you everything you need for your assignments,” Quigley said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The education extended beyond the classroom itself, helping the students become accustomed to the nuances of college life. For example, Pinsker “preached every day” that arriving to class five minutes early is considered on time but getting there at the scheduled start time is late, Bailey said.

The students came from different walks of life, making the program even more interesting to Boiling Springs senior Ajla Salkic, a Bosnian Muslim whose parents were refugees.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to get to know other people that I otherwise wouldn’t have made connections with,” she said. “I thought it was interesting to get different viewpoints on the same topic.”

One of the components of the program is the continued connection between the students and Dickinson College during the college admissions process, Pinsker said.

“We’ve also had admissions workshops that have been so helpful in our college admissions process so far, and that’s something that I’m also truly grateful for,” Bailey said.