Dickinson College reverses course, will have remote fall semester

Ensign said they had planned to isolate anyone who showed symptoms — even before a positive test came back - which would have involved many in the college community to remain isolated for a week or more as they waited for the results.

Because of the challenges and how it would have affected campus life for students, Ensign said they made the decision to move to remote learning.

The college will allow for a small number of students to come back to campus if they meet certain qualifying needs, such as international students who need to return, students who need to work on special academic projects that cannot be postponed or worked on remotely, student workers who perform essential functions and students with basic needs that are not met at home, such as secure housing, food, internet or computer access.

In the new remote plan, classes will begin Aug. 17 and faculty have already been preparing and designing their courses with the idea that remote teaching could be an option, Ensign said.

The college will also hold tuition steady for the fall semester instead of raising it by the planned 3.9%, as well as waive fall student activity fees.

"We made this decision even though we have had to incur increased costs to allow us to respond to this crisis and to provide a strong remote experience," Ensign said. "The fall academic experience, while different, will feature the same expert faculty and the same small class sizes, and it will contribute credit to the same Dickinson degree."

