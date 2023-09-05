Sandwiched between the eastern wall of Kaufman Hall and a parking lot is junior Ali Mirani’s favorite place on Dickinson College’s campus.

Therein lies the pollinator garden.

The Dickinson College Pollinator Garden at Kaufman Hall is bursting with plants with paths that wind between the greenery.

“It’s just so full of life because of all the bright colors of the flowers and all the diverse plant life, as well as all the bugs and birds buzzing around,” Mirani said. “You just can’t go two seconds without seeing bees and butterflies, and it feels really magical.”

The garden germinated at Dickinson in 2016.

“Some professors at the Center for Sustainability Education contacted us and asked us if we would design a ... teaching pollinator garden and this was the result,” Master Gardner Ann Dailey said.

Master gardeners become certified by passing a six-month course offered by Penn State Extension.

Lindsey Lyons, director of sustainability learning, said the college picked the space because it’s handicap accessible, has nearby parking and is easy to navigate.

“It’s just a great way to improve the aesthetics of your campus [and] sort of give back to the environment,” she said. “We’ve developed and paved a lot of spaces as a college, so this is a way to kind of provide that habitat back.”

Dailey said the pollinator garden features a mix of nectar and host plants that set it apart from vegetable gardens or flower beds.

Nectar plants are plants that flower, and the nectar provides energy for pollinators like flies, wasps and butterflies, she said. Host plants are where certain pollinators lay their eggs, such as milkweed for monarch butterflies.

The garden blossomed until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down college operations.

In fall 2021, master gardeners returned to help clear out the space, which, after two years, had become covered in weeds, and by spring 2022, a partnership had taken root.

Master gardeners with the Penn State Master Gardner program of Cumberland County maintain the space in exchange for offering educational programming, Dailey said. The garden was also designated a Cumberland County master gardener demonstration garden.

Through the partnership, master gardeners offer educational programs like workshops, and also organize monthly maintenance days for students and faculty.

“It’s win-win because the Dickinson [staff] and the students ... couldn’t do this without them,” Lyons said. “They just have the time and expertise that we don’t have on staff and particularly through the summer when this needs so much work.”

While any students and faculty members can participate in pollinator garden events, Dickinson has an organized co-op for students and staff called the Hive.

The Hive contains four working groups: beekeeping, native pollinators and gardens, honey harvesting and other products.

Aside from the pollinator garden, the Hive operates three honey bee hives on campus behind Rector Science Complex.

“We don’t want to compete with local beekeepers,” Lyons said. “We’re not trying to make and sell honey; we’re really just in it for the education.”

Any honey that’s made is given to students who attend workshops or distributed as prizes, she said. Professors have also incorporated the hives and pollinator garden into labs and class work.

“The bees are just sort of an attractive, fun way that really draws students in,” Lyons said. “They’re very curious about it.”

Throughout her time at Dickinson, Mirani, who is majoring in environmental science, has participated in all four working groups with the Hive.

She said her work with the pollinator garden and other working groups in the Hive has taught her about native plants, sustainable gardening and the importance of pollinators.

While she hasn’t decided on a career, Mirani is considering a path in entomology, or the study of insects.

“I feel like pollinators and knowing about plants is important for pretty much all aspects of that, and even if I go into something totally unrelated, maybe I’ll have my own garden and I can use what I’ve learned,” she said. “They provide a lot of resources about good things to plant and how to garden responsibly.”

The space is not only available to Dickinson students and faculty; it’s also open to the public.

In addition to drawing bees and butterflies, Lyons hopes it will draw members of the community.

“That’s part of the mission of Dickinson College is trying to make the community feel more welcome on our campus,” she said.

Photos: Dickinson College pollinator garden