Dickinson College moves classes online for the rest of the semester

Dickinson College President Margee Ensign in a letter to students Monday announced the college will move classes online for the rest of the semester.

The college is the last in the area to announce its plans, though it's the first to move classes for the entire semester to online work. Messiah College, Shippensburg University and HACC have all announced remote study through April where they will re-evaluate their options.

"This is not a decision we take lightly, and it is certainly not the decision we would prefer," Ensign said in the letter posted on Dickinson's website. "However, this decision is one that we must take to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and community."

In the letter, Ensign noted that the Centers for Disease Control has said that closing schools for eight weeks or more may have a greater effect on mitigating the spread of the virus than the shorter closures currently planned. She also apologized to seniors who were looking forward to finishing off their education on campus.

Students are asked to get their belongings and to move out of their campus housing between Wednesday and April 5. Students will need to schedule their return through housing services. Students can apply to remain on campus if they have a "compelling reason" to stay in Carlisle.