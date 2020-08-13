Dickinson, CAN launch competition seeking solutions to engage K-12 students

“Students are going to be doing a lot more self-directed learning,” Kirk said. “They may not have direct interaction with their teacher at all times. There is concern that these students will need additional support.”

The goal of the competition is to design an approach that would connect volunteer role models and mentors with youths who lack the interaction and relationship-building they get from a normal school setting.

“For this to work, we need good participation from the community,” Kirk said. “We are on a short timeline to try and get ideas and to build the support structure to make the most innovative and feasible idea a reality.”

Expertise in entrepreneurship and innovation would come in handy for those wishing to serve as judges, he said. As for mentors, a variety of skill sets would be valuable to help the semi-finalists refine their solutions.

Aside from volunteers, competition organizers seek financial backing beyond the $2,000 to turn around a solution as quickly as possible to help students and their families. To volunteer or to offer financial backing, contact Kirk at engage@dickinson.edu.