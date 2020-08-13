Dickinson, CAN launch competition seeking solutions to engage K-12 students

Community support is vital if a new initiative is to be successful in helping local children stay engaged in learning at home as schools turn to virtual instruction in response to COVID-19.
The Carlisle Community Action Network has joined with Dickinson College’s Center for Civic Learning & Action to launch a Civic Innovation Competition aimed at helping students in grades K-12.
Youth and adult teams have until midnight on Aug. 24 to submit an initial proposal in the form of a concept paper outlining their creative solution and an implementation plan.
A panel of judges will then review the proposals and, on Sept. 1, announce a slate of semi-finalists to participate in a virtual Civic Innovation Workshop scheduled for Sept. 5 and 6. The team selected as the grand prize winner will receive $2,000 from the college and its solution could be implemented in the Carlisle community by late September-early October, said Gary Kirk, executive director of the center.
The idea for the competition stems from recent discussions between CAN and Dickinson College representatives over the impact the pandemic could have on the upcoming school year. COVID-19 is forcing schools this fall to rely on remote or blended learning models that remove students from the hallmarks of a typical school year — connecting with teachers and mentors, time with friends, and participation in extracurricular activities.
“Students are going to be doing a lot more self-directed learning,” Kirk said. “They may not have direct interaction with their teacher at all times. There is concern that these students will need additional support.”
The goal of the competition is to design an approach that would connect volunteer role models and mentors with youths who lack the interaction and relationship-building they get from a normal school setting.
“For this to work, we need good participation from the community,” Kirk said. “We are on a short timeline to try and get ideas and to build the support structure to make the most innovative and feasible idea a reality.”
Expertise in entrepreneurship and innovation would come in handy for those wishing to serve as judges, he said. As for mentors, a variety of skill sets would be valuable to help the semi-finalists refine their solutions.
Aside from volunteers, competition organizers seek financial backing beyond the $2,000 to turn around a solution as quickly as possible to help students and their families. To volunteer or to offer financial backing, contact Kirk at engage@dickinson.edu.
To be eligible, each team must have two to seven members, the majority of which reside in Cumberland County or are faculty, staff, students or alumna of Dickinson College.
There is a Youth Division of teams consisting of children who are under 18 and enrolled in a K-12 school system. They are allowed one adult adviser or mentor who is not an official team member. Adult Division teams must consist of one or more members ineligible for the Youth Division.
Only one team, youth or adult, will be selected as the grand prize winner. Key questions to consider are:
How can the community provide developmentally appropriate social and emotional support when youths are not in a traditional classroom?
- How can the community ensure that all students have access to resources that increase their chances for a successful school year?
- How can the community support students in independent learning?
- What is the best way to provide individual learning support on a large scale when access to teachers and mentors might be limited?
- For families with multiple children, how can the community support complicated schedules that might conflict with work and other responsibilities?
Proposals and implementation plans will be judged on feasibility, expected outcomes, alignment with community needs, creativity and the effective communication of the concept.
For more information on the competition, visit: https://www.dickinson.edu/civicinnovation
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
