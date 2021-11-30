Department of Education plans to stay course on return of masking decisions to school districts

As decisions over mask mandates lean back to local control, school board members may once again find themselves in a political hot seat.

The debate over what to do next could begin as boards gear up in early December to reorganize their leadership and welcome new members, many of whom have no prior experience.

With a steep learning curve, coming onto a board is a hard enough challenge that is complicated further by the onset of COVID-19 and its variants.

“My message to board members is let the science and information coming from public health leaders inform the decisions we make,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said Tuesday.

Ortega made a stop in Hampden Township to tour the 9th Grade Academy of the Cumberland Valley School District when reporters asked him questions about pending changes to the mask mandate in K-12 schools.

Anyone in a position of leadership is dealing with difficult public health challenges, Ortega said. “By and large, our schools do really good things when it comes to what is in the best interest of their students based on what they observe locally. That’s why we are interested in returning back to that environment.”

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate to mask up in schools must stay in place while the high court considers Wolf’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling in November that overturned that mandate initially established in September.

In a 5-1 decision, the Supreme Court justices put on hold a Commonwealth Court order that would have ended the mask mandate on Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

The high court said the decision Tuesday was not the last word on the lower court ruling, which may be reconsidered after oral argument in the case begin next week.

In a 4-1 ruling Nov. 10, the Commonwealth Court sided with those who sued over the masking order by the state’s acting health secretary, which took effect in early September amid rising coronavirus cases and concerns about the surge of the delta variant.

Just days before the Commonwealth Court ruling, Wolf announced that he would return authority over masking decisions to local school districts on Jan. 17. With the fate of the mandate still in flux with the courts, the position of the Department of Education is to stay that course, Ortega said Tuesday.

“We have spent close to two years working collectively as we have shuttled from orders and mandates back to local level control,” Ortega said. “What we have learned is there are some important benefits associated with mitigation efforts like face mask wearing. Now that we have vaccinations emerging, I trust that our school leaders are going to make the right decisions on what is the best environment for their students.”

At one point, Ortega was asked if he happened to know the vaccination rate among children ages 5-12. The reporter wanted to know if the Department of Education was seeing enough of a buy-in by the public.

Though Ortega had no statistics available, he said that visits to vaccination clinics provide evidence that some families and young children are taking advantage of the opportunity.

Another reporter asked Ortega if he was worried about news of the emerging omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“If anything, the pandemic has taught us the lesson of what it is like to live in an unpredictable environment full of ambiguity,” the secretary said. “We have to keep adapting as we make the transition from pandemic to endemic. That’s what we have to think about. What are these disruptions and how do we adapt to them. I keep emphasizing the importance of vaccinations and of face masks.

“I want to elevate that fact that we should not be politicizing face masks in a way that jeopardizes in-person instruction,” Ortega said. “There’s nothing I can do to control some of the politicized conversations around what is happening with masks, but we can certainly continue to put information out there to inform folks.”

