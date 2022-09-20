Decker's construction management experience key in selection for South Middleton School Board vacancy

With major repair and renovation work looming, the majority of South Middleton School Board members selected a candidate with a foundation in construction project management.

Board members Monday voted 7-1 to appoint James Decker to replace Bethanne Sellers, who resigned on Sept. 6. A district resident for 25 years, Decker edged out three other candidates for the vacant seat.

“I look forward to the challenge and the opportunity to serve the community,” Decker said. “I hope my experience can be of assistance. I can be an asset to the facilities committee on any future project.”

A senior project manager with Reynolds Consulting Engineers of Harrisburg, Decker has over 26 years in design engineering and management work involving HVAC and plumbing construction, primarily on school buildings.

The professional summary on his resume lists “a strong background in assisting school districts with long term facility assessments, energy saving and project budgets.” Locally, Decker said he has worked on projects for the Camp Hill, East Pennsboro and Shippensburg school districts.

“I have experience with contractual issues, keeping projects within budget and dealing with the personnel issues related to construction on a day-to-day basis,” he told board members during his interview.

The four candidates were called into the board room one at a time Monday night to answer the same set of questions on the strengths and weaknesses of the district, the qualifications they bring to the board and their thoughts on student achievement and professional development.

Board members then deliberated on the merits of the candidates before voting 7-1 in favor of Decker. Terry Draper voted against the appointment. No vote was taken on the nomination of Michael MacIvor, Christopher Sorg and David Wickard. Decker was seated right away and participated in the regular board meeting Monday.

Recent report a factor

Draper recommended MacIvor for the vacancy, citing the candidate’s past experience in both curriculum matters and student services. A retired Army lieutenant colonel, MacIvor was a social studies teacher at Boiling Springs High School from 2007 to 2018.

“I agree with that, but I also agree that the other candidates bring an array of skill sets,” Board Vice President Robin Scherer said. “In light of our facilities committee meeting last week, where we would have to embark on a lot of improvements, I feel that Decker’s background in project management could bring a lot to the board.”

Scherer chairs the committee that reviewed a facilities condition assessment report prepared by the McClure Company, an engineering firm based out of Harrisburg. Company representatives visited all four schools in the district to gauge the condition of site features, interior and exterior structures as well as mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

The assessment report identified nine “critical” projects the district should undertake within the next two years. The company defined “critical” as being “extremely worn or damaged.” Three of the nine projects involve aging systems that are about 23 years old, original to the Yellow Breeches Middle School building and have exceeded their lifespans. Those systems include rooftop HVAC units, terminal equipment such as motors and exhaust fans and the school’s water heater.

Replacement of the rooftop units could range from $1.69 million to almost $2 million, according to preliminary project estimates quoted in the report. Terminal equipment replacement is listed at about $1.4 million to $1.96 million while the water heater replacement ranges from $60,000 to $140,000.

The nine “critical” projects, in total, range from $10 million to $14 million. In addition, the McClure report identified 18 “poor” projects meaning the work should be done within the next two to four years. The total estimates for the “poor” projects range from $8.8 million to just over $12 million.

Prior to his interview Monday night, Decker reviewed the list of “critical” and “poor” projects published in The Sentinel. “There are obviously challenges financially,” he said. “The lead time on equipment, the costs are skyrocketing. I think it’s a challenge but one that obviously needs to be addressed.”

Board advertises

In one of his first decisions as a board member, Decker voted Monday to advertise for qualifications from contractors interested in doing the mechanical and plumbing work at the middle school. The “Requests for Qualifications” would be due back by Oct. 14 for a possible recommendation by district administrators on Oct. 17.

The plan is to invite McClure representatives to the Oct. 17 meeting to present a detailed report to the full board on the results of the assessment, Superintendent James Estep said Monday.

“The most likely scenario is we just do the middle school mechanical work as the high priority,” Estep said. He added that work could be done next summer with a major renovation at the high school planned for summer 2024.

On Nov. 14, the administration plans to bring in Brad Remig to brief school board members on what options are available to float bonds to finance proposed improvements to the middle school and high school. Remig is a managing director with PFM Financial Advisors LLC, the agency South Middleton has used for past construction and renovation projects.

Though the authorization to advertise for qualifications drew a 9-0 vote from board members, the motion was passed pending solicitor review and approval.

“I remind the board and the public that requesting qualifications is not committing the district to a project nor is it committing district funds to a project,” Estep said. “This is just giving the administration the authority to place an advertisement to begin the process,” Board President Brad Group said.