- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Seton Hall University: Sarah Nigro of New Cumberland
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Alvernia University: Payton Splain of Liverpool
- The following student was named to the president’s list of Mount St. Mary’s: Jenna Strawsburg of Gardners
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Mount St. Mary’s: Gavin Breneman of New Cumberland, Christian Cirelli of Mechanicsburg, Elijah Jumper of Carlisle, Campbell May of Mechanicsburg, Joseph McElwain of New Cumberland, Hayden McKee of Enola, John McKinney of Carlisle, Caleb Padgett of Carlisle, Maureen Pham of Camp Hill, Benjamin Smith of Blain, Christen Zuvich of Mechanicsburg
Dean's List for Sept. 2
