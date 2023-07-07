- The following students were named to the dean's list of Frostburg State University: Logan Tokle of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Wetherhold of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of the University of Tampa: Nikolas Kozain of Dillsburg, Drew Godfrey of Carlisle, Dane Bogden of Lemoyne
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Emerson College: Olivia Lusk of Newville, Gina Lukoskie of Mechanicsburg, Hanna Dellarciprete of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Hollins University: Taryn Shover of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean's list of DeSales University: Mary Lawrence of New Cumberland, Rita Salzmann of Carlisle, Sarah James of Mechanicsburg, Caitlyn Saccary of Mechanicsburg, Erin Wagner of Mechanicsburg, Glenn Rice of Newport
