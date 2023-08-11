- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Wilkes University: Morgann Davis of Shippensburg, De’von James of Mount Holly Springs, Sarah Long of New Cumberland, Jonah Nguyen of Enola, Grace O’Toole of Loysville, Sara Stone of Elliottsburg, Joseph Zvorsky of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Coastal Carolina University: Madison Albert of Carlisle, Payton Ebersole of Dillsburg, Tyler Hancock of Enola, Landon Henline of New Cumberland, Riley Lehman of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Coastal Carolina University: Adriana Bender of Dillsburg, Elena Crockett of Camp Hill, Dylan Gruber of Shiremanstown, Austin Hancock of Enola, Jaden Hepner of Dillsburg, Kara Lehman of Mechanicsburg, Alissa Naisby of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Bryant University: Trystan Salvador of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Anderson University: Josh Hiles of Boiling Springs
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Hartford: Anjali Velani of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Palmer College of Chiropractic: Nathaniel Bream of Landisburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Tufts University: Dervla Dolan of Carlisle, Elsa Yelk of Boiling Springs
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of St. Mary’s College: Evan Arnold of Boiling Springs
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Northern Vermont University: Benjamin Crawford of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Dickinson College: Jack Drda of Camp Hill, Sophia Barone of Carlisle, Nolan Chenot of Carlisle, Jillian Collins of Carlisle, Aidan Driver of Carlisle, BreeAna Geiling of Carlisle, Elsa Hritz of Carlisle, Xenia Makosky of Carlisle, Sid Lamsal of Enola, Nicole Mandak of Enola, Patrick Caffrey of Mechanicsburg, Noah Lape of Mechanicsburg, Georgia Mantione of Mechanicsburg, Courtney Rhodes of Mechanicsburg, Sarah Rice of Mechanicsburg, Skylar Skarupa of Mechanicsburg, Maggie Byers of Newville
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of St. Lawrence University: Karsten Braun of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the chancellor’s list of Troy University: Kayla Reisinger of Loysville
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Maryland Global Campus: Mohamed Bafdili of New Cumberland, Katherine Brown of Mechanicsburg, Rachel Dell of Shippensburg, Emily Eishenhour of Shermans Dale, Eyasu Haileyesus of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Keener of Carlisle, Tonya Magaro of Newport, Mollie Matyevich of Duncannon, Matthew Miller of Mechanicsburg, Sebastian Perry of Shippensburg, Scott Young of Camp Hill, Juan Guarjardo of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of HACC: Emma Steinour of Boiling Springs, Kayla Sloan of Boiling Springs, Owen Pearson of Boiling Springs, Erin Keen of Boiling Springs, Kyle Burks of Camp Hill, Tylor McElhenie of Camp Hill, Hunter Gardner of Camp Hill, Samuel Sabin of Camp Hill, Pedro Lopez of Camp Hill, Jazmin Passo of Camp Hill, Kelland Loss of Camp Hill, Noah Jack of Camp Hill, Elijah Greenawalt of Camp Hill, David Cavanaugh of Camp Hill, Gary Hart of Camp Hill, Marissa Rayman of Camp Hill, Amanda Goodwin of Camp Hill, Lancey Hamley of Camp Hill, Wyatt Lewis of Camp Hill, Ashton Mansfield of Camp Hill, Adrian Sanchez Nieves of Camp Hill, Tanae Crandall of Camp Hill, Megan Snyder of Camp Hill, Shenling He of Camp Hill, Bella Criss of Camp Hill, LeEric Brown of Camp Hill, Abriana Trovy of Camp Hill, Greta Fleagle of Camp Hill, Kadidjatou Clarck of Camp Hill, Miguel Retuerto of Camp Hill, Seth Rearick of Camp Hill, Shenlong He of Camp Hill, Prithivi Pandey of Camp Hill, Gavin Nunn of Camp Hill, Naomi Ritchie of Camp Hill, Madison Kamowski of Camp Hill, Cameron Ochs of Camp Hill, Nathan Becker of Camp Hill, Robyn Davis of Camp Hill, Timothy Hoover of Carlisle, Derek Farris of Carlisle, Olivia Gorak-Lacquement of Carlisle, Emily Foster of Carlisle, Jami Kiner of Carlisle, Thomas Pedersen of Carlisle, Krisandra Barrick of Carlisle, Lyndsai Spence of Carlisle, George Faller of Carlisle, Rudy Stezin of Carlisle, Allison Vredenburgh of Carlisle, Robert Clites of Carlisle, Alex Rentze of Carlisle, Emma Mackereth of Carlisle, Spencer Fauver of Carlisle, Sarah Ferreira of Carlisle, Trevor Kujawa of Carlisle, Smitaben Patel of Carlisle, Shaylah Dukes of Carlisle, Riley MacIntyre of Carlisle, Carter Jerosky of Carlisle, Adon Deitch of Carlisle, Mouna Hakim of Carlisle, Poojaben Patel of Carlisle, Samantha Harting of Carlisle, Toni Sprouse of Carlisle, Joseph Menke of Carlisle, John Herigon of Carlisle, Matthew Estep of Carlisle, Daniela Garcia of Carlisle, Amina Desouki of Carlisle, Ella Davis of Carlisle, Maddach Waltz of Carlisle, Tyler Vivian of Carlisle, Megan Deiter of Carlisle, Allen Farook of Carlisle, Gopal Bhandari of Carlisle, Black Mellott of Carlisle, Anna Frampton of Carlisle, Bilal Abakar of Carlisle, Kristopher Hicks of Enola, Alaina Hill of Enola, Aliyah Hewitt of Enola, Alexander Perkins of Enola, Sarah Pauley of Enola, Savannah DePietress of Enola, Radha Khant of Enola, Michelle Nguyen of Enola, Sydney Barefoot of Enola, Katherine Klemz of Enola, Coby Huang of Enola, Rylie DeGrange of Enola, Madison Coburn of Enola, Sosann Gerges of Lemoyne, Deanna Love of Mechanicsburg, Megan Kowalski of Mechanicsburg, Rachel Jumper of Mechanicsburg, Ashvan Shergill of Mechanicsburg, Erin Eppig of Mechanicsburg, Derek Deimler of Mechanicsburg, Riley Hebbard of Mechanicsburg, Erik Thorne of Mechanicsburg, Jonathon Crist of Mechanicsburg, Katrina Wilcox of Mechanicsburg, Kristen Bolash, Juilea Cline of Mechanicsburg, Dominic Mangle of Mechanicsburg, Lila Levan of Mechanicsburg, Katrina Bulgrien of Mechanicsburg, Maged Hanna of Mechanicsburg, Ma Christina Martin of Mechanicsburg, Naomi Mulgrew of Mechanicsburg, Felicia Noll of Mechanicsburg, Kaylee Bailor of Mechanicsburg, Lane Eshelman of Mechanicsburg, Ruthie Abel of Mechanicsburg, Benjamin Plastina of Mechanicsburg, Malik Zainulabedin of Mechanicsburg, Maria Beya of Mechanicsburg, Shalyn Whetstone of Mechanicsburg, Aadil Kakkidi of Mechanicsburg, Adam Austin of Mechanicsburg, Leslie Castro of Mechanicsburg, Emma Brooks of Mechanicsburg, Zane Snow of Mechanicsburg, Paige Hill of Mechanicsburg, Jason Laskoski of Mechanicsburg, Brandy Potter of Mechanicsburg, Kira Paredes of Mechanicsburg, Benjamin McCrea of Mechanicsburg, Shelby McLain of Mechanicsburg, Adrianna Martin of Mechanicsburg, Tace Harris of Mechanicsburg, MiAngel McRae of Mechanicsburg, Selena Young of Mechanicsburg, Alyssa Parmer of Mechanicsburg, John Hockensmith of Mechanicsburg, Maddie Hawkins of Mechanicsburg, Nalan Karakoc of Mechanicsburg, Saraswoti Dahal of Mechanicsburg, Timothy Guk of Mechanicsburg, Sheniqua Kemper of Mechanicsburg, Kameron Deschamps-Ramos of Mechanicsburg, Najmo Jire of Mechanicsburg, Colton Jones of Mechanicsburg, Sebastian Crawford of Mechanicsburg, Kevin Hammaker of Mechanicsburg, Jovani Figueroa-Ceja of Mechanicsburg, Michael Drobenak of Mechanicsburg, Lanie Swanger of Mechanicsburg, Sushma Upadhayay of Mechanicsburg, Sharmila Upadhayay of Mechanicsburg, Sujana Upadhayay of Mechanicsburg, Ahmed Elroubi of Mechanicsburg, Russell Zuazua of Mechanicsburg, Jacob Schlosser of Mechanicsburg, Isabel Nilsen of Mechanicsburg, James Nguyen of Mechanicsburg, Hassan Ahmed of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Smith of Mechanicsburg, Gavin Buchta of Mechanicsburg, Tram Nguyen of Mechanicsburg, Carlos Araiza Sierra of Mechanicsburg, Lily Barnes of Mechanicsburg, Marissa Carpenter of Mechanicsburg, Brandon Ocker of Mechanicsburg, Jordan Wiedman of Mechanicsburg, Corry Bowers of Mount Holly Springs, Hunter Wilson of Mount Holly Springs, Bryauna Croft of Mount Holly Springs, Mary Shcherbakov of Mount Holly Springs, Christopher Schreidl of Mount Holly Springs, Brittany Worthington of Mount Holly Springs, Scott McCullough of New Cumberland, Lucian Kavanaugh of New Cumberland, Scott Bass of New Cumberland, Sara Swinnich of New Cumberland, Garrett Brown of New Cumberland, Alexis Hoffman of New Cumber
land, Alexandra Rivera of New Cumberland, Sean Miller of New Cumberland, Brooke Over of New Cumberland, Ashley Duttenhoffer of New Cumberland, James Carlisle of New Cumberland, Mallory Bocchino of New Cumberland, Cameron Gould of New Cumberland, Ellyn Gomulka of New Cumberland, Stephen Liples of New Cumberland, Ashley Diffenbach of New Cumberland, Timothy Derick of Newburg, Lindsie Hill of Newburg, Samuel Orner of Newburg, Rosario Alvarez of Newville, Katelynne Cashner of Newville, Jack Dale of Shippensburg, Tomi Branyan of Shippensburg, Nicolas Gomez Sanchez of Shippensburg, Emily Velazquez of Shippensburg, Leijla Alajbegovic of Shiremanstown, Nicholas Koeppen of Shiremanstown, Debi Griffie of West Pennsboro, Kirsten Lambert of Wormleysburg, Raul Rosado of Gardners, Emma Daron of Gardners, Donna Orwan of Duncannon, Katelyn Barrick of Duncannon, Devon Diamond of Duncannon, Faith Myers of Duncannon, Madelyn Kirkessner of Duncannon, Micah Oiler of Duncannon, Colton Jones of Duncannon, Emily Jenkins of Duncannon, Bryce Kreiger of Duncannon, Brittany Quigley of Elliottsburg, Erik Rosenberry of Elliottsburg, Elana Grove of Landisburg, Chloe Sanno of Landisburg, Gregory Myers of Liverpool, Myah Beaston of Loysville, Julian Beaston of Loysville, Beth Reisinger of Loysville, Molly Shull of Loysville, Monica Iskric of Marysville, Spencer Muzic of Marysville, Emma Laning of Marysville, Jerry Straining of Millerstown, Jonathan DiLissio of New Bloomfield, Garrik Limer of New Bloomfield, Kayla Stoneroad of New Bloomfield, John Jackson of New Bloomfield, Leah White of New Bloomfield, Logan Shepard of New Bloomfield, Allison Yoder of New Bloomfield, Anthony Kertulis of New Bloomfield, Marissa Zimmerman of Newport, Elizabeth Clinton of Newport, Samantha Barr of Newport, Jennifer Berry of Newport, Andrew Shenk of Newport, Jasmine Little of Newport, Joseph Triplett of Newport, Hunter Rollman of Shermans Dale, Ian Vandam of Shermans Dale, James Franke of Shermans Dale, Juan Pena of Dillsburg, Luka Baechtle of Dillsburg, Krista Elicker of Dillsburg, Karley Thomas of Dillsburg, Sarah Fraker of Dillsburg, Samantha Villa-Lobos of Dillsburg, Alicen Erwin of Dillsburg, Zecharaiah Schreiber of Dillsburg, Maris Roy of Dillsburg, Samantha Bankert of Dillsburg, Riley Miller of Dillsburg