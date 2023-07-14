- The following student was named to the dean's list of Kalamazoo College: Josetta Checkett of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the honor roll of the University of Dallas: Peter Key of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the president's list of LeTourneau University: Austin Mitchell of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of the College of the Holy Cross: John Long of Carlisle, Emma McClafferty of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the president's list of the College of Charleston: Reiley Foy of Carlisle, Grace Kennedy of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of the College of Charleston: Tanya Vesnic of Enola, Madison Darchicourt of Boiling Springs
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Delaware Valley University: Katie Chrencik of Camp Hill, Claire Cohick of Newville, Avery Johnson of Carlisle, Jaeden Longenecker of Dillsburg, Emma Monismith of Newville, Ryan Ness of Mechanicsburg, Aurek Pinckney of Shippensburg, Aliyah Witmer of Shippensburg, Caden Yonish of Shippensburg