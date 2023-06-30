- The following students were named to the dean's list of Rochester Institute of Technology: Josh Lichtel of Mechanicsburg, Kolbe D'Antonio of Dillsburg, Daniel Arcega of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Lucas of Shermans Dale, Gavin Fletcher of Mechanicsburg, Dean Maxwell of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Schlegel of Camp Hill, Jordan Fletcher of Mechanicsburg, Hayden Gallagher of Enola, Luna Smith of Enola, Molly Van Dyke of Grantham, Pranav Repaka of Mechanicsburg, Joshua Anderson of Carlisle, Jon Orris of Carlisle, Lyaz Rider of Mechanicsburg, Luke Hand of Carlisle, Kristen Cassar of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences: Crystal Neild of Camp Hill, Katerina Temirov of Enola, Courtney Gontz of Mechanicsburg, Hazha Hameed of Mechanicsburg, Charlotte Jackson of Mechanicsburg, Kristy Sersch of Mechanicsburg, Emily Ziegelmeier of Mechanicsburg, Leanne Miller of Newville
- The following students were named to the honor roll at Oregon State University: Jeremiah Hicks of Carlisle, Dakota Brennan of Elliottsburg, Claire Dostie of Mechanicsburg, Autumn Moore of Newport
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Ohio University: Michaela Frey of Mechanicsburg, Emily McKenzie of Dillsburg, Julia Strine of Carlisle, Ben Tyler of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Findlay: Greta Moats of Newburg