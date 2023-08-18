- The following student was named to the president’s list of Widener University: Gabriella Nye of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Widener University: Kayla’Mikaja Belt of Carlisle, Jeffrey Miekley of Carlisle, Savannah Steger of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Alvernia University: McKylie Boreman of New Cumberland, Juliet DeRosa of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Kavulak of Mechanicsburg, Makenzie Smeigh of New Cumberland, Jordan Thompson of Mechanicsburg
Dean's List for Aug. 19
Character Strong will be implemented this school year and involve students in all three grade levels at Wilson Middle School.
South Middleton board could vote Monday on whether to seek architect for enrollment feasibility study
Earlier this month, Superintendent Kevin O’Donnell Jr. reviewed enrollment projections that show that population growth could add almost 750 s…
Gerald Eby, a Carlisle Area School Board member for 36 years, died Sunday. He was 84.
South Middleton School District is on the verge of launching an effort to assess the potential impact of an anticipated enrollment surge.
It’s not every day a student gets to complete a class assignment for a school district superintendent.