CV's ninth-grade academy project at Good Hope could be on hold due to projected budget deficit

Due to financial restraints from COVID-19, the Cumberland Valley School District is revising its timeline for building projects across the district.
Job layoffs and furloughs due to the pandemic have caused a continuing decline since March in the district’s earned income tax revenue, according to the board. As a result, the district’s draft 2020-21 general budget now carries a $2.5 million deficit, up from a $1.3 million budget deficit predicted earlier this year.
In the light of next year’s higher deficit projections, several district committees, along with the school board, plan to meet in upcoming weeks to further discuss the matter. The district is required to submit a finalized 2020-21 budget plan to the state by June 30.
In a virtual meeting on Monday, the district’s facilities committee presented a revised, shorter list of scheduled building projects across the district.
“I think it’s time to hang back on some of these,” said Michael Willis, the district’s director of business and support services. “We could do a reduction of (finance) bonding and a contingency plan with contractors in case of an emergency like if a boiler breaks down ... It doesn’t mean that we’re not going to do the other projects. It just means that we’re going to do them later.”
District officials recommend keeping design plans for renovations and expansions at the former Good Hope Middle School on the table, but it may not happen next year as originally planned. It also may not involve converting the building into a ninth-grade academy as planned.
Instead, the Good Hope project now is being considered as a “multi-purpose project for swing space,” said committee member Heather Dunn, who also serves as president of the school board.
“We’re not 100 percent sure if we’re going to move into 2021, but we know we’re going to need the room,” Superintendent David Christopher said. “We know we’re going to get 350 to 400 more kids in the high school within the next three to four years. We couldn’t push doing Good Hope much past 2021.”
Also still in the works is a pool door project scheduled for this summer. At a virtual meeting last month, the school board unanimously accepted a proposal from eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, for construction of a pool entrance door for $19,860. The project will be funded through the district’s capital reserve fund.
Willis suggested continuing with the pool door project now because the present bid “is a good buy,” coming in much lower than the project’s budgeted cost of $50,000. School board member Michele Nestor added that the new door also eliminates a safety issue of the public entering the pool through a locker room.
District officials also said on Tuesday that it’s necessary to continue “envelope” projects underway at Eagle View Middle School and Shaull Elementary School. In March, the school board awarded a contract to Houck Restoration Service for $156,741 for building envelope, façade restoration and re-caulking of expansion joints at Shaull Elementary School.
The facilities committee also is forwarding a recommendation to the school board to accept a contract for the lowest responsible bidder for asbestos removal at Good Hope and Hampden elementary schools. “Light” HVAC renovations at Hampden also are scheduled to remain in place.
The school board will consider this and other committee recommendations on May 18.
Also, the district facilities committee is recommending to place these projects on hold for now: Green Ridge Elementary School and Middlesex Elementary School projects, softball/baseball seating project, Cumberland Valley marquee and Eagle View Middle School chiller.
Photos: The new Mountain View Middle School in Cumberland Valley School District
Mountain View Middle School 1
Mountain View Middle School 2
Mountain View Middle School 3
Mountain View Middle School 4
Mountain View Middle School 5
Mountain View Middle School 6
Mountain View Middle School 7
Mountain View Middle School
Mountain View Middle School 9
Mountain View Middle School 10
Mountain View Middle School 11
Mountain View Middle School 12
Mountain View Middle School 13
Mountain View Middle School 14
Mountain View Middle School 15
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.