CV's ninth-grade academy project at Good Hope could be on hold due to projected budget deficit

Due to financial restraints from COVID-19, the Cumberland Valley School District is revising its timeline for building projects across the district.

Job layoffs and furloughs due to the pandemic have caused a continuing decline since March in the district’s earned income tax revenue, according to the board. As a result, the district’s draft 2020-21 general budget now carries a $2.5 million deficit, up from a $1.3 million budget deficit predicted earlier this year.

In the light of next year’s higher deficit projections, several district committees, along with the school board, plan to meet in upcoming weeks to further discuss the matter. The district is required to submit a finalized 2020-21 budget plan to the state by June 30.

In a virtual meeting on Monday, the district’s facilities committee presented a revised, shorter list of scheduled building projects across the district.

“I think it’s time to hang back on some of these,” said Michael Willis, the district’s director of business and support services. “We could do a reduction of (finance) bonding and a contingency plan with contractors in case of an emergency like if a boiler breaks down ... It doesn’t mean that we’re not going to do the other projects. It just means that we’re going to do them later.”