CV's Mountain View Middle School to operate remotely due to multiple staff quarantines

Because of multiple staff m embers currently in quarantine or isolation, Mountain View Middle School will be the only school in the Cumberland Valley School District to operate remotely this week, as of Friday's update from Superintendent David Christopher.

Christopher said in a note to parents that although there have been cases reported by students and staff in the past two weeks, all school buildings are still eligible to be open based on criteria from the state Department of Education. Mountain View could have remained open, as well, if not for the school's inability to provide face-to-face teachers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mountain View will remain in remote learning through this week.

As of Friday, the district said that in the past two weeks, it had nine total cases with three cases of exposure at Cumberland Valley High School, two cases at Eagle View Middle School, eight cases at Mountain View Middle School, three cases at Green Ridge Elementary School, zero cases at Hampden Elementary School, two cases at Middlesex Elementary School, one case at Monroe Elementary School, three cases at Shaull Elementary School, four cases at Silver Spring Elementary School, three cases at Sporting Hill Elementary School and zero cases at Winding Creek Elementary School.

Mountain View, Green Ridge, Shaull, Silver Spring and Winding Creek schools were all previously closed in the last two weeks to address the number of COVID-19 cases.