CV to host bus parade Friday to mark the last day of school

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland Valley School District will be having a bus parade Friday afternoon to celebrate its students and to recognize the last day of an academic year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bus drivers will depart the middle schools around 2:50 p.m., the high school around 3:10 p.m. and the elementary schools around 3:45 p.m. Organizers are asking local residents to be on the lookout for their driver as they travel their normal afternoon bus route.

The departure times are approximate because some drivers may not be available to participate.

Big Spring School District plans parade for graduates denied traditional ceremony by COVID-19 All 204 seniors are invited to drive through town, one to a vehicle, in their caps and gowns while spectators along the parade route celebrate their success.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.