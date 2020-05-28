You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
CV to host bus parade Friday to mark the last day of school
alert

CV to host bus parade Friday to mark the last day of school

Cumberland Valley School District logo

Cumberland Valley School District will be having a bus parade Friday afternoon to celebrate its students and to recognize the last day of an academic year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bus drivers will depart the middle schools around 2:50 p.m., the high school around 3:10 p.m. and the elementary schools around 3:45 p.m. Organizers are asking local residents to be on the lookout for their driver as they travel their normal afternoon bus route.

The departure times are approximate because some drivers may not be available to participate.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for May 23
Education

Dean's List for May 23

The following students were named to the president’s list of Bob Jones University: Andrew Black of Mechanicsburg, Jordan Crews of Mechanicsbur…

Graduation List for May 23
Education

Graduation List for May 23

The following students graduated from Misericordia University: Kyle Campbell of Enola, Samantha Coleman of Mechanicsburg, Jordyn Donnelly of N…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News