Cumberland Valley High School students are among those involved in an elaborate home project to help people on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus.

“I figured with everything that’s going on right now, it’s easy to feel helpless ... that you are not in control of anything,” said Abby Maier, 15, a CV sophomore from Hampden Township.

“I thought this would be a pretty good opportunity to insert myself into a situation where I was helping even in the smallest way,” she said.

Maier is one of six students in Operation Face Mask Central Pennsylvania, a grassroots effort to mass produce protective gear for first responders and health care workers.

The initiative started around March 25 after Abi Givler, also of Hampden Township, noticed a Facebook post from Cumberland Goodwill EMS. The ambulance service asked the public for help to acquire face masks for employees.

“We’ve heard about the shortages elsewhere of personal protective equipment,” said Nathan Harig, assistant director of administration for Cumberland Goodwill. “We wanted to get ahead to make sure that we have a backup in case we run out of medical grade face masks.”

Calling all crafters

The call for help prompted Givler to organize a group where CVHS students use a template to cut cotton fabric into the component parts for masks. The student volunteers are friends and siblings of friends of her son, Daniel, who is 18 and a senior this year.

“I know the masks are important,” Abi Givler said, adding that her father is a retired firefighter while her mother is a retired hospital lab technician. Both live in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Givler used a Facebook page developed for the operation and an app called Nextdoor to recruit about two dozen volunteers to sew together the parts into masks. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, she places the components with elastic bands into kit bags that the volunteers pick up from her front porch and then return with the finished product.

The group has constructed more than 350 masks as of Thursday. The goal is to provide 2,000 masks for Cumberland Goodwill and nine other organizations that need personal protective equipment. The list includes United Home Care Workers of Pennsylvania, which has thousands of members. Daniel Givler delivers the masks to the organizations.

“I wanted to use my time to help somebody out who is not getting the help they need,” Daniel Givler said. So far, he has cut components for about 150 masks.

“I feel better doing something that is productive and helpful while staying at home,” said Maier, who has cut components for 100 to 150 masks. “It makes the situation better.”

Helping hands

Paige Vernon is a sophomore at Penn State with a major in mechanical engineering and a minor in bio-engineering. Even though the main campus is closed in State College, she is taking full-time online courses at her family's home in Hampden Township.

Like the high school students, the 2018 CV graduate spends much of her time cutting the fabric into component parts. Vernon has sewn together two masks.

“I have always participated in organizations and clubs that have helped people,” Vernon said. “I’ve always loved to sew. This is right up my alley.”

Though it was a bit overwhelming to organize Operation Face Masks, the effort has a system in place that seems to be working, Abi Givler said. “It’s just awesome how the community has come together to help all these organizations. I just want to thank everyone who has made donations and to those who are sewing.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

