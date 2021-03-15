CV student's social media post attracts attention, calls for disciplinary action

A Cumberland Valley High School football player’s social media post last week about rape has attracted attention online and even led to a threat of violence against the school district.
Superintendent David Christopher said in a letter to families last week that among the attention the district has received stemming from the student’s online post was a threat of violence if no action was taken against the student. Christopher said law enforcement was notified and they are investigating the threat, though there is no evidence to substantiate the threat.
Christopher on Monday said such social media posts by students don’t pose easy answers for the school district.
“It’s really a difficult situation for us,” he said. The district has limited ability to discipline students for actions that did not occur on school property or for something posted to an individual’s account without the use of a school device, he said.
He noted that the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case out of Mahanoy Area School District in which a student was kicked off her cheerleading squad after she posted a photo to her private SnapChat account that school officials thought shows the school in a negative light.
ACLU-PA said on its website that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit previously held in two cases that schools cannot punish students for out-of-school speech that does not pose a risk of substantially disrupting school activities.
The district initially posted that it is investigating the online post and will take action “as appropriate and as allowable.” Christopher said privacy laws regarding disciplinary actions for students prevents the district from revealing what actions are taken.
“We appreciate the desire of our community and beyond to ensure individuals are held accountable for their actions. However, privacy laws prohibit us from discussing discipline of any specific situation,” Christopher said in the letter. “We understand that this is not the answer that many of our students and families are looking for, but we must abide by law. We can, however, assure you that action will be taken as appropriate and as allowable. We can also assure you, in no uncertain terms, that we do not condone the words, the actions, the beliefs, or the behaviors mentioned in the original social media post.”
In the letter, Christopher also asked that parents discuss responsible social media use with their children. It’s a proactive effort that Christopher said on Monday that the district is also trying to implement. He said a representative from the U.S. attorney’s office has visited the district to talk to students in workshops, and new curriculum in the ninth-grade citizenship course will teach students how their online decisions affect themselves and others.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason