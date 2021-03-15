CV student's social media post attracts attention, calls for disciplinary action

“We appreciate the desire of our community and beyond to ensure individuals are held accountable for their actions. However, privacy laws prohibit us from discussing discipline of any specific situation,” Christopher said in the letter. “We understand that this is not the answer that many of our students and families are looking for, but we must abide by law. We can, however, assure you that action will be taken as appropriate and as allowable. We can also assure you, in no uncertain terms, that we do not condone the words, the actions, the beliefs, or the behaviors mentioned in the original social media post.”