CV sixth-grader wins a seat on the Sun-Maid Board of Imagination

Who knows? Maybe Presley Conway will develop an appetite for market research.

A sixth-grader at Mountain View Middle School, she is one of six students from across the country selected for the Sun-Maid snack company Board of Imagination.

“I’m really excited,” said Conway, 11, of Hampden Township. “It has been a really fun experience. I’m looking forward to working with the other kids.”

Five of the six students were top vote-getters in a campaign that encouraged the general public to select children ages 6 to 12 to serve on the board to shape future business and product decisions.

A sixth child was the top vote-getter among the children of Sun-Maid employees nominated for a seat on the board, said Jill Conway, Presley’s mother.

“I’m thankful for everyone who voted for me,” Presley said.

The first meeting of the Board of Imagination is a Zoom call scheduled for next Wednesday evening, Jill Conway said. “Sun-Maid is sending the kids a whole bunch of snacks and products for them to test out on the Zoom call.” Board members will also select officers and talk about the agenda for the next year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}