CV sixth-grader wins a seat on the Sun-Maid Board of Imagination

Who knows? Maybe Presley Conway will develop an appetite for market research.
A sixth-grader at Mountain View Middle School, she is one of six students from across the country selected for the Sun-Maid snack company Board of Imagination.
“I’m really excited,” said Conway, 11, of Hampden Township. “It has been a really fun experience. I’m looking forward to working with the other kids.”
Five of the six students were top vote-getters in a campaign that encouraged the general public to select children ages 6 to 12 to serve on the board to shape future business and product decisions.
A sixth child was the top vote-getter among the children of Sun-Maid employees nominated for a seat on the board, said Jill Conway, Presley’s mother.
“I’m thankful for everyone who voted for me,” Presley said.
The first meeting of the Board of Imagination is a Zoom call scheduled for next Wednesday evening, Jill Conway said. “Sun-Maid is sending the kids a whole bunch of snacks and products for them to test out on the Zoom call.” Board members will also select officers and talk about the agenda for the next year.
“We are really proud of her and excited about this opportunity,” Jill Conway said. “Presley is a rather shy person. This has helped her to come out of her shell and to be more confident and outgoing. Overall, it has been a good experience for her.”
In an open call to children ages 6-12, Sun-Maid received more than 1,300 applications for the five at-large spots on the board. From there, the pool was narrowed down to 15 finalists including Presley Conway.
To rally support, the Conway family contacted local media outlets and enlisted help from Mountain View Middle School staff and teachers along with the greater Cumberland Valley School District community.
“We joined a lot of local groups and spread the word that way,” Jill Conway said, referring to the reach of such social media platforms as Facebook and Instagram.
As part of her stipend, Presley Conway will receive $5,000 to put towards her college savings plan. In addition, Mountain View will receive a $5,000 cash prize along with a year’s supply of Sun-Maid snacks.
“We will take the time to celebrate Presley and her accomplishments,” said Tracy Panzer, spokesperson for the Cumberland Valley School District. “After gathering more information, we will determine the way to best expend the generous donation in a way that will benefit our students.”
“The community rallied together in supporting her – that’s part of the reason why she won,” Jill Conway said. “She found out that she gets to go to California sometime this year to take a tour of the Sun-Maid headquarters.”
The timing of the trip will depend on travel advisories related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Presley Conway can be accompanied by one of her parents.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.