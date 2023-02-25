The Cumberland Valley School District has initiated a new policy updating the district’s listed provisions for students experiencing certain circumstances of “educational instability.”

At a meeting Tuesday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board authorized implementation of district Policy 251–Students Experiencing Homelessness, Foster Care and Other Educational Instability.

The new policy is a merger of former district Policy 251–Homeless Students, and former district Policy 255-Educational Stability for Children in Foster Care to better align with Pennsylvania Act 55 of 2022.

“Act 55 of 2022 was the vehicle that changed the law to require special treatment of students experiencing educational instability,” Superintendent David Christopher told The Sentinel this week.

“(The new) Policy 251 was created in response to several new changes in Pennsylvania law," Christopher said. "Because the policy is inclusive of all students experiencing educational instability, Policy 255, which was specifically for students in foster care only, is no longer needed."

In turn, the school board agreed Tuesday to retire former district Policy 255 that pertained to children in foster care as the policy becoming “superfluous” upon approval of the new Policy 251, according to school director Brian Drapp, chair of the district’s Policy Committee.

The new policy’s stated purpose is “facilitating immediate enrollment; eliminating barriers to the attendance, education and graduation; and providing additional supports in compliance with federal and state laws, regulations and (School) Board policy for such students.”

The policy defines students with educational instability as experiencing one or more of these changes within a single school year:

- Homelessness

- An adjudication of:

A. dependency relating to child protective services and juvenile matters;

B. delinquency, if disclosed by the student’s parent or guardian; or

C. As a part of court-ordered services under a voluntary placement or custody agreement.

A student in foster care may also qualify as experiencing educational instability as defined above.

The policy designates the district’s director of student services as a point of contact for students under any of these particular circumstances. The designated point of contact will work on qualified students’ behalf in conjunction with school counselors, school social worker, home and school visitor or school psychologist, and student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) or Section 504 Team to facilitate any needed services.

The policy section also stipulates the development and execution of “a graduation plan in collaboration with students in grades 9-12… customized to meet the specific needs of the student…”

The district’s point of contact also is required to “provide professional development and training to school staff on the education needs of needs” of such students.

The district superintendent also may provide waivers to specific board policies, procedures and administrative regulations if creating barriers for student enrollment and attendance. Potential waivers may include, but aren’t limited to student dress code, transportation, school-sponsored or extracurricular activities for which students meet placement requirements, related participation fees, graduation, and registration deadlines.

Complete text of Policy 251 is attached to Tuesday’s online meeting agenda posted at www.cvschools.org.

Phone system contract

In other news, the Cumberland Valley School Board Tuesday authorized for the district to enter a five-year service contract for XTEL phone system at an annual amount not to exceed $55,498.65, and pending final review through district solicitor Michael Cassidy. The system will replace the district’s current phone system and phone line providers by the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The new contract will replace the district’s current 15-year-old phone system and save the district around $60,000 annually in what the district currently pays for related support and services, according to Chris Smith, CV’s Director of Technology and Innovation.

Also Tuesday, the school board approved a district purchase of XTEL at a one-time cost not to exceed $90,000 for replacing physical phone handsets in all district buildings.

The new phones were listed on Tuesday’s meeting agenda as “system agnostic,” meaning that if the district switches to a new phone system at the end of Tuesday’s approved service contract, the handsets will integrate to function with other systems.

“I believe this will provide us with system lines and phones with the technology that we need,” Smith told the school board Tuesday.

Handset phones are still needed in all district buildings for use in cases of emergencies and other security purposes, Smith noted.

