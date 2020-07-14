CV School District sets reopening plan for schools, including a new virtual academy

The Cumberland Valley School Board approved a health and safety plan on Monday night that will reopen schools on Aug. 25 with staggered operating schedules for secondary and elementary grade levels and a virtual academy staffed by district instructors.
During a presentation to the school board on Monday, Superintendent David Christopher said the district is implementing a number of “additional early precautions” for 2020-21 and flexible plans adaptable to change.
“It is our goal to be in school the whole year,” he said.
Elementary schools
As approved on Monday, all grade K-5 students will attend school every day on a face-to-face basis and be grouped into classes of 20 or fewer students. Students will mostly stay with their class throughout the day and will likely receive meals in the cafeteria or their classrooms on a rotating basis.
Start and end times for elementary classes will be adjusted to allow buses to run at 50% capacity for social distancing.
“We are doubling our elementary (bus) runs so that we can bring all of our elementary students to school every day and also keep buses loaded about 50%,” Christopher said on Tuesday.
Christopher added, however, that he believes elementary bus ridership could fall below 50% based on recent survey data from district families.
Secondary schools
All secondary-level students in the district will attend school this year on a rotating A/B schedule.
“We are having our secondary students split into two groups to help with social distancing on buses and also in classes,” Christopher said.
For instance, students in Group A will attend face-to-face classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, and receive remote instruction at home on Tuesdays and Thursdays in alternation with Group B. Both groups would do remote instruction on Fridays. The district’s intent is to place all students in the same household on the same daily schedule.
As a result, the district’s middle school classes will total 20 or fewer students each for 2020-21, and students may go to other classes in their building based on their schedule. The latter is subject to change, however, to reduce hallway traffic when needed. School hallways will be set as one-direction or divided for student distancing.
Middle school students would likely receive meals in the cafeteria or annexes to ensure proper social distancing.
High school
Reopening the high school and all it concerns “is by far the most complicated environment for managing COVID-19 precautions,” Christopher said in Monday’s presentation.
The district’s initial plans for reopening the high school involve an A/B rotation with students grouped into classes of 20 or fewer, with students permitted to go to different classes within the building based on their schedule. This plan also is subject to later modification due to student numbers in hallways. Student schedules also are subject to change based on “many factors.”
High school students are likely to receive meals in the school cafeteria or annexes for adequate distancing when eating. High school hallways also will be set as one-direction or divided to maintain student distancing.
Virtual Academy
Finally, the district is establishing a CV Virtual Academy this year, a fully remote school setting as an option for families and students. The program will be fully staffed by district teachers through live instruction and recorded lessons for students.
The academy’s content will closely mirror the district’s regular instructional program with opportunity to transfer to face-to-face programming at the end of marking periods.
Updated information about the Cumberland Valley School District’s reopening plans was posted July 14 on the district’s website, www.cvschools.org. A letter also was sent out to district families on July 14 with a link to the district’s presentation on reopening safe schools.
On Tuesday, the district sent emails to families, one addressing reopening plans and the other with information about the Virtual Academy, Christopher said. Both emails are available on the district’s website at www.cvschools.org/BackToSchool, he said.
He said the district would also post answers to recurring questions received on its website “in the coming days.”
A link to the CV Virtual Academy website — www.cvschools.org/cvva — can also be found on the district’s homepage, Christopher said.
