CV School District sets reopening plan for schools, including a new virtual academy

The Cumberland Valley School Board approved a health and safety plan on Monday night that will reopen schools on Aug. 25 with staggered operating schedules for secondary and elementary grade levels and a virtual academy staffed by district instructors.

During a presentation to the school board on Monday, Superintendent David Christopher said the district is implementing a number of “additional early precautions” for 2020-21 and flexible plans adaptable to change.

“It is our goal to be in school the whole year,” he said.

Elementary schools

As approved on Monday, all grade K-5 students will attend school every day on a face-to-face basis and be grouped into classes of 20 or fewer students. Students will mostly stay with their class throughout the day and will likely receive meals in the cafeteria or their classrooms on a rotating basis.

Start and end times for elementary classes will be adjusted to allow buses to run at 50% capacity for social distancing.

“We are doubling our elementary (bus) runs so that we can bring all of our elementary students to school every day and also keep buses loaded about 50%,” Christopher said on Tuesday.