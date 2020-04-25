CV School District pushes forward with plans for new entrance to natatorium

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cumberland Valley School District plans to construct a direct public entrance to the high school natatorium with a promise of no detours.

At a virtual meeting on Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board unanimously accepted a proposal from eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, for construction of a pool entrance door for $19,860. The project will be funded through the district’s capital reserve fund.

The natatorium’s current access issue traces to the facility’s original construction plans for “only two ways onto the pool deck,” Superintendent David Christopher said on Wednesday.

“One way (to the pool deck) is through the locker rooms and the other way is from an exterior door. We host many events at the pool that involve officials and other adults. It’s not really feasible to always bring them around the side of the building through the exterior door, and we believe it no longer makes sense to have officials passing through the student locker room,” Christopher said.

The project involves building an interior door in the existing building and an interior corridor door with direct access to the natatorium’s pool deck.