CV School District pushes forward with plans for new entrance to natatorium

Cumberland Valley School District plans to construct a direct public entrance to the high school natatorium with a promise of no detours.
At a virtual meeting on Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board unanimously accepted a proposal from eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, for construction of a pool entrance door for $19,860. The project will be funded through the district’s capital reserve fund.
The natatorium’s current access issue traces to the facility’s original construction plans for “only two ways onto the pool deck,” Superintendent David Christopher said on Wednesday.
“One way (to the pool deck) is through the locker rooms and the other way is from an exterior door. We host many events at the pool that involve officials and other adults. It’s not really feasible to always bring them around the side of the building through the exterior door, and we believe it no longer makes sense to have officials passing through the student locker room,” Christopher said.
The project involves building an interior door in the existing building and an interior corridor door with direct access to the natatorium’s pool deck.
Christopher said the district plans to work with contractors to ensure project construction meets state and federal guidelines relating to COVID-19.
The natatorium is used for district water sports in fall and winter and for community aquatic programs.
Also on Monday, the school board agreed to make payments to Rohrer, Kauffman and Miller Transportation vendors for the balance of the 2019-20 school year due to COVID-19 school closures. Payment amounts will equal 90% of 2019-20 rates with total compensation not to exceed 180 days and is conditional to transportation vendors’ compliance of Act 13 regulations.
The district also is requiring the transportation vendors to consider accessing all available federal and state stimulus funds and reimbursing the district “at appropriate levels” with transportation vendors receiving no financial windfall.
The Cumberland Valley School Board plans to a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. May 4.
A combined meeting of the district’s facilities and finance committees to discuss the proposed 2020-21 operating budget is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 18. A school board meeting is scheduled to follow on that date at 7 p.m. Virtual meeting access is yet to be determined.
