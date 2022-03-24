CV school board to revisit public comment policy to ensure two comment periods on agendas

The Cumberland Valley School Board is proposing more changes to an already-revised draft of the school district’s existing policy on public participation at board meetings to ensure the continuation of two public comments periods per meeting.

Board members conducted a first review of a revised draft of district Policy 903 forwarded by the policy committee on March 7. At that time, school board members returned the draft to the committee for edits before a second board review that took place Monday night.

At that March 7 meeting, a majority of the board disagreed with an initial committee recommendation to curtail in-person public comment to one session per meeting. Instead, the board forwarded a revision back to the committee that would retain the rule of two public comment periods per meeting. Currently, board business meetings are headed by an initial comment session directed to agenda items and finished by a second round of public comments not limited to the agenda.

On Monday, school director Brian Drapp said he “can’t support” the committee’s second draft regarding the second public comment periods.

“As is, this (draft) gives the board room to change whether to hold a second comment period at meetings. This is not what we accepted two weeks ago. The majority of us wanted to keep two periods per meeting,” he said.

As presented Monday, the related clause said, “The school board president, in consultation with the superintendent, in formulating the agenda for each school board meeting, reserve the right to include a second public comment period at the end of the school board meeting. The second public comment period shall be subject to all terms and conditions set forth herein that apply to the first public comment period.”

After discussion Monday, the board agreed to forward the draft for further revisions to the clause by district solicitor Michael Cassidy. Board president Heather Dunn, who chairs the district’s policy committee, said the board has requested Cassidy to reword the current draft to stress that second comment periods “will be held at all board meetings and are not at the discretion of the board president and superintendent.”

The district began reviewing its public participation policy for potential updates late last year at the suggestion of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. The association suggested the move in light of a recent federal court ruling against the Pennsbury School District for curtailing public comments that district officials there deemed “abusive or irrelevant,” according to a Dec. 6 Philadelphia Inquirer report.

The school board is expected to vote on a final draft of the revised policy on April 4.

Also Monday, the Cumberland Valley School Board awarded a contract to build a visitor-side press box at Chapman Field to Recreational Resources USA, of Kennett Square, for $168,350 using COSTARS Cooperative Purchasing Program and funded through the district’s bond construction fund.

“When we have state championship games here, this will give us more opportunities for press coverage,” Dunn said after Monday meeting.

In late February, the PIAA board of directors voted to move the site of the state championships to Cumberland Valley High School through 2025 after the school district put in a bid to host the championships, which include those for football, soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey. The football and field hockey championships are set to take place at Chapman Field, while soccer will be at Eagle View Stadium and volleyball heads to Eagle Dome gymnasium.

Dunn also said the district is opting to construct the project concurrently with the field’s new scoreboard for “cost-effectiveness” by installing an electrical wiring system for both at the same time.

