CV school board makes financial moves to prep for possible renovations at Good Hope, elementary schools

District officials previously have stated that the district plans to complete renovations at all of elementary schools over the next several years for building equity throughout the district.

In March 2019, the school board approved contracts for upgrades and renovations at Sporting Hill Elementary School in Hampden Township and projects at several other buildings that were carried out last summer. The board also approved site improvements at Sporting Hill in April 2019.

Overall renovations done last year at Sporting Hill are similar to projects completed three years ago at Silver Spring Elementary and Monroe Elementary schools.

Also on Monday, the Cumberland Valley School Board approved for the district to “set forth its intent” for refinancing two previous district bonds in the principal amount of $36 million at lower interest rates through issuance of Bond Series A 2020 and Series B 2020.

The school board also approved a bond purchasing agreement on Monday between the school district and Stifel Public Finance for Bond Series 2020, Series A of 2020 and Series B of 2020 at a blended rate of $2.950 per $1,000 bond. Christopher said the firm contract involves “work needed to issue the bonds listed above.”

Finally on Monday, the school board accepted a proposal from Stevens & Lee as the district’s bond council for Bond Series 2020, Series A 2020 and Series B 2020 at an amount not to exceed $19,500.