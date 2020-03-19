CV school board makes financial moves to prep for possible renovations at Good Hope, elementary schools

The Cumberland Valley School Board approved several financial measures on Monday night related to building maintenance and renovations throughout the district.
First, the school board agreed for a transfer of $250,000 from the district’s general fund to its capital reserve fund for “future projects.” The transfer was included in the district’s 2019-20 budget plan.
“The district will use these funds to do preventative maintenance projects prior to the end of the budget year of June 30, 2020,” Superintendent David Christopher said on Tuesday.
The school board also agreed on Monday for the district to “set forth its intent” to issue Bond Series 2020 of general obligation bonds for the district in a principal amount of $30 million.
“We are currently contemplating renovations at Middlesex, Green Ridge and Hampden elementary schools and Good Hope Middle School. These funds would be used for these projects,” Superintendent David Christopher said on Tuesday.
The district currently is preparing for a possible conversion of the former Good Hope Middle School building into a proposed ninth-grade academy by the 2020-21 school year.
On March 3, the school board agreed to hire Barton Associates Inc. — Consulting Engineer of York for a lump sum of $625,500 to engineer and design replacement mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems at the Good Hope and Hampden Elementary school buildings.
District officials previously have stated that the district plans to complete renovations at all of elementary schools over the next several years for building equity throughout the district.
In March 2019, the school board approved contracts for upgrades and renovations at Sporting Hill Elementary School in Hampden Township and projects at several other buildings that were carried out last summer. The board also approved site improvements at Sporting Hill in April 2019.
Overall renovations done last year at Sporting Hill are similar to projects completed three years ago at Silver Spring Elementary and Monroe Elementary schools.
Also on Monday, the Cumberland Valley School Board approved for the district to “set forth its intent” for refinancing two previous district bonds in the principal amount of $36 million at lower interest rates through issuance of Bond Series A 2020 and Series B 2020.
The school board also approved a bond purchasing agreement on Monday between the school district and Stifel Public Finance for Bond Series 2020, Series A of 2020 and Series B of 2020 at a blended rate of $2.950 per $1,000 bond. Christopher said the firm contract involves “work needed to issue the bonds listed above.”
Finally on Monday, the school board accepted a proposal from Stevens & Lee as the district’s bond council for Bond Series 2020, Series A 2020 and Series B 2020 at an amount not to exceed $19,500.