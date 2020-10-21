CV school board looks to approve renovation bids for Good Hope Middle School conversion

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This month, administrators are making rounds around the district, presenting a proposal to CV’s facilities and curriculum committees in addition to Monday’s finance committee meeting. Pending school board approval of renovation contractor bids next month, the district plans to identify potential academy building leadership in December followed by identification of staff and professional development starting in January 2021, Blanchard announced on Monday.

Monday night’s CV9 presentation will be posted on the district’s website later this week at www.cvschools.org, district officials said.

Financial planning for the Good Hope building project began earlier this month with the school board approving a parameters resolution that sets forth the district’s intent to issue “one or more series of general obligation bonds” for up to $49.5 million intended for Good Hope and other purposes. Of that amount, the district would use approximately $26 million of the bond issue to refund a portion of a 2015 bond issue that the district used for constructing Winding Creek Elementary School and Mountain View Middle School. Refinancing the 2015 bond issue under today’s record-low interest rates could save the district up to $26 million in repayment costs.