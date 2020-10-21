CV school board looks to approve renovation bids for Good Hope Middle School conversion

The Cumberland Valley School District is moving closer to initiating a delayed proposal to convert the Good Hope Middle School building into a district-wide ninth grade academy.
At a virtual district finance committee held before Monday’s school board meeting, school board members gave the district “the go-ahead to move forward with the (Good Hope) project,” Superintendent David Christopher told The Sentinel on Tuesday.
“We hope to approve renovation bids (for Good Hope) on Nov. 9, 2020, and then begin to staff pragmatically and [form an] operational plan for opening the building in the fall of 2021,” he further explained.
Also on Monday, Mark Blanchard, the district’s assistant superintendent for secondary education, presented updated information regarding the district’s proposal for the academy, or CV9 to school directors.
Blanchard noted the district’s mission behind its CV9 proposal “is centered on helping students find their individual paths through an intensive community-focused school structure” prioritized as “creating connections, student-focused tasks and collaboration for all.”
The district’s rationale for initiating this, Blanchard continued, is that ninth grade is considered “a critical transition year” as students begin their first year of high school, noted as "a time of cognitive, emotional and physical changes.” Administrators believe a ninth-grade program could improve student retention through a specialized focus on attendance, behavior, academic performance and social/emotional learning at that grade level.
Support Local Journalism
This month, administrators are making rounds around the district, presenting a proposal to CV’s facilities and curriculum committees in addition to Monday’s finance committee meeting. Pending school board approval of renovation contractor bids next month, the district plans to identify potential academy building leadership in December followed by identification of staff and professional development starting in January 2021, Blanchard announced on Monday.
Monday night’s CV9 presentation will be posted on the district’s website later this week at www.cvschools.org, district officials said.
Financial planning for the Good Hope building project began earlier this month with the school board approving a parameters resolution that sets forth the district’s intent to issue “one or more series of general obligation bonds” for up to $49.5 million intended for Good Hope and other purposes. Of that amount, the district would use approximately $26 million of the bond issue to refund a portion of a 2015 bond issue that the district used for constructing Winding Creek Elementary School and Mountain View Middle School. Refinancing the 2015 bond issue under today’s record-low interest rates could save the district up to $26 million in repayment costs.
The district plans to use another $10 million of the bond issue to fund renovation work not only for the Good Hope building, but also at Hampden Elementary School. Christopher stated earlier this month that depending on what contractor bids the district may receive, this amount also may help CV “jumpstart renovations” at Green Ridge Elementary School and Middlesex Elementary School.
In March 2020, the school board agreed to transfer $250,000 from the district’s general fund to its capital reserve fund for “future projects.” The transfer was included in the district’s 2019-20 budget, but project spending was delayed this spring by the COVID-19 pandemic. The issue has remained dormant in the district until earlier this month.
In other news, Christopher said this week that the district “continues to move forward” with its hybrid program for grades 6-12 and everyday face-to-face program for K-5 students, as well as the K-12 CV Cyber Academy that was launched this school year.
“We have some things we need to improve, such as standardization of our online platform, Schoology, across classes, and with interventions for students who are struggling virtually and in the hybrid program, but with the number of (COVID) cases in Cumberland County continuing to rise, we could not be happier with the way the schedule and protocols have helped to keep students and staff safe during this challenging time while also continuing to provide students with a quality education,” Christopher said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.