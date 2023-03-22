The Cumberland Valley School District is proposing new policies and revisions to its existing policies pertaining to guidelines for home-schooled students who take part in district activities and programs.

At a meeting Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board conducted initial reviews for proposed updates to Policy 137–Home Education Programs and Policy 137.1–Extracurricular Participation by Home Education Students.

The board also reviewed proposed drafts for two new district policies, 137.2–Participation in Co-curricular Activities and Academic Courses by Home Education Students and 137.3–Participation in Career and Technical Education Programs by Home Education Students.

The proposals relate to the district’s mandated compliance with state Act 55 of 2022 concerning home school students’ access to district/career technical education (CTE) programs, Superintendent David Christopher said Monday.

The new law requires Pennsylvania school districts to allow qualifying home schooled students to enroll in co-curricular activities with a required academic course and take academic courses equaling up to at least one quarter of the school day, according to the state Department of Education.

Act 55 also requires state school districts and area career and technical centers (CTCs) to permit home schooled students to participate in a CTE program pursuant to policies and rules of the school district of residence and the same basis as other district or CTC students.

“Currently, CV has 235 students whose families are home-schooling them,” Christopher told The Sentinel Tuesday. “So, there is a potential that the changes in the School Code and the policies we are adopting to be compliant with them related to home-school access to classes, CTC programs, extra-curricular and co-curricular activities could have some impact at CV.”

Proposed changes to the district’s existing Home Education Programs policy would require that a parent, guardian or other individual with legal custody of a homeschooled child must present a notarized affidavit stating that the child’s home education supervisors and all adults living in home or with legal custody of the child have no state School Code criminal offenses.

Additionally, the district’s superintendent or designee would be required develop administrative regulations and maintain appropriate records for homeschooled students “in accordance with the law.” In turn, home education supervisors must maintain a portfolio of student records and materials and would provide an annual written student progress evaluation “in accordance with the provisions of applicable law.”

A new clause proposed for the policy states that if a home education program is determined by the district as “out of compliance,” the home education supervisor or spouse “is prohibited by law from supervising a home education program for that child or children for ... 12 months from date of such determination.”

Extracurricular activities

Proposed changes to the district’s existing Extracurricular Participation by Home Education Students policy would stipulate that prior to trying out or joining an activity, a home-schooled student must submit written verification to their building principal or designee “that may include, but not limited to attendance records, weekly grades or academic achievement, or other documents demonstrating completion of eligibility criteria.”

A proposed new policy, Participation in Co-curricular Activities and Academic Courses by Home Education Students, was developed by the district to meet Act 55 mandates for providing “home education students equal opportunity to compete for positions and participate in district co-curricular activities and academic courses,” according to Monday’s meeting agenda.

The policy draft presented to the board Monday defines co-curricular activities as “district activities that merge extracurricular activities with a required academic course, including but not limited to band, orchestra and other activities that include a for-credit component that takes place during the school day.”

As proposed, home-schooled students would be eligible for co-curricular or academic programs only at the school building to which they would be assigned if enrolled in the district. Additionally, parents/guardians would be responsible for transportation of home students participating in these activities.

Another new policy draft — Participation in Career and Technical Education Programs by Home Education Students — also was developed by the district to meet new state regulations. With Act 55, the district is now required “to provide home education students equal opportunity in career and technical education programs at Cumberland Perry Area Vocational School and the agricultural science program at Cumberland Valley High School.”

As proposed, the policy list several guidelines for home-schooled students participating in CPAVS and high school career and technical programs, such as submitting required documents and written verification of eligibility or completion of prerequisites to their building principal.

Also home-schooled students participating in career and technical programs would be permitted to use district transportation to or from the program during times when district transportation is already operating and space is available in addition to full-time district students.

Complete texts of district’s proposed revisions to its existing policies and new policy drafts are attached to Monday’s online meeting agenda posted on the district’s website, www.cvschools.org.

The school board is expected to conduct a second review of these proposals on April 3, followed by possible final adoption taking place at a later date.

