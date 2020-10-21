CV school board approves revisions for fan limits for athletic events

The Cumberland Valley School Board approved revisions this week to the athletic health and safely plan regarding permitted attendance at this year’s fall athletic events.
The revisions relate to updated safety regulations issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Oct. 5 that correlate with the coronavirus pandemic. The new guidelines were submitted for the board’s review by the district’s athletic committee on Oct. 13, Mark Blanchard, the district’s assistant superintendent for secondary education, said at a virtual school board meeting held Monday night.
For Cumberland Valley varsity football games held the rest of this season at Chapman Field, the district’s football, band, cheer and dance participants are each allotted four seating vouchers per event. Visiting team members will receive 150 attendee vouchers for each game. Seating vouchers also will be distributed this year to up to 60 season ticket holders for varsity football, as well as up to 80 members of the district’s alumni group
Admission for the general public is available at CV varsity football for up to 1,600 spectators, or 20% of the venue’s capacity. Chapman Field’s total seating capacity allows for 8,000 spectators, which includes 5,000 home seats and 3,000 visitor seats.
CV is scheduled to host Chambersburg Friday, followed by home games against Carlisle on Nov. 6 and against Harrisburg on Nov. 13.
No concessions will be sold at any of the home athletic events this season due to safety restrictions.
For Cumberland Valley JV and freshman football, up to 1,600 spectators, or 20% of the venue’s capacity, may attend each game this season at Chapman Field.
Field hockey and soccer games scheduled for this season at Eagle View Middle School and Mountain View Middle School have a total allowed capacity of 600 spectators per event. Rosters will be checked at admission gates for family members at each game and student family members must be accompanied by an adult.
Girls’ volleyball games at the high school’s dome gymnasium are allowed 2,400 spectators per game this season. Four vouchers per game will be allotted to family members of each CV participant. Visiting team members will receive vouchers for two attendees per game.
For water polo events this season, the district’s natatorium has a capacity of 300 spectators. While CV participants will receive four vouchers per game for family members, visiting fans aren’t permitted to attend CV’s home events for water polo this year.
Varsity cross country events scheduled to start and finish at Eagle View Middle School’s cinder track will admit immediate family members of both teams to watch onsite, but rosters will be checked at the admission gate. Middle school cross country events also will admit family members of both teams and check rosters upon admission.
Finally, middle school field hockey at Mountain View Middle School this year has a capacity of 600 spectators per game that comprise immediate family members of both participating teams. Rosters will be checked upon admission.
General admission vouchers are available from the district on a first-come, first service basis upon completion of a ticket voucher request form. Request forms will be made available on the district website at www.cvschools.org/athletics starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays prior to home games. The district requires that forms are submitted for each week in which vouchers are requested.
People receiving general admission vouchers will receive email verification no later than 10 a.m. on the day of the game, according to a notice on the district’s website. People without a voucher or ticket for a specified event will be denied entry.
All spectators must wear protective face masks while attending CV athletic events while observing signage and social district protocols as required in school settings.
