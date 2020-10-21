CV school board approves revisions for fan limits for athletic events

No concessions will be sold at any of the home athletic events this season due to safety restrictions.

For Cumberland Valley JV and freshman football, up to 1,600 spectators, or 20% of the venue’s capacity, may attend each game this season at Chapman Field.

Field hockey and soccer games scheduled for this season at Eagle View Middle School and Mountain View Middle School have a total allowed capacity of 600 spectators per event. Rosters will be checked at admission gates for family members at each game and student family members must be accompanied by an adult.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Girls’ volleyball games at the high school’s dome gymnasium are allowed 2,400 spectators per game this season. Four vouchers per game will be allotted to family members of each CV participant. Visiting team members will receive vouchers for two attendees per game.

For water polo events this season, the district’s natatorium has a capacity of 300 spectators. While CV participants will receive four vouchers per game for family members, visiting fans aren’t permitted to attend CV’s home events for water polo this year.