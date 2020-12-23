CV school board approves $1,054,513.90 for furniture at ninth grade academy; tax increase limit set for district

The Cumberland Valley School Board passed a resolution Monday night setting a limit on the maximum amount of any tax increase the district will implement for 2021-22.
The district is limited to raising real estate taxes next year no higher than its state-mandated index of 3% for the upcoming fiscal year. Board vice president Greg Rausch, who serves as chair of the district’s finance committee, said finance committee members were “in consensus” with the set limit for next year.
Monday’s action doesn’t mean that a 3% tax increase has already been set in place for next year. It indicates a maximum allowable increase. The district’s current millage rate is 10.227 mills.
District officials, including district committees, building administrators, faculty and staff, are expected to continue working on a tentative 2022-22 budget during the first half of next year. The school board adopted the district’s tentative budget draft for 2020-21 in May 2020, followed by approval of a final general fund budget in June 2020.
Also on Monday, the school board authorized the district to purchase furniture, fixtures and equipment for additional classrooms at the ninth grade academy at Good Hope from Tanner Furniture Inc. of Harrisburg. Approved purchases include building furniture, $1,054,513.90; white boards, $97,909; and window blinds, $74,995,000. Also approved were purchases totaling $175,842.45 for carpet tiles at Good Hope and carpet planks at Hampden Elementary School.
On Nov. 11, the school board approved construction contracts to renovate the Good Hope building. The project is intended renovate the building for a district CV9 program now in the works for the 2021-22 school year. School board members gave the district a nod to continue planning for the program at a district finance committee in October. The board also approved several contracts on Nov 11 for building renovation work next year at Hampden.
Finally, the board and administrators recognized these employees who reached a 25-year employment milestone with the district during the 2019-20 school year:
CV High School — Leslie Gargulio, program secretary; Doug Blacksmith, health/physical education teacher; Jennifer Schramm, music teacher; Micheal Whitehead, math teacher.
Eagle View Middle School — Alisa Norton, health/physical education, ESL aide; Arthur Mattingly, tech ed teacher; Scott Fieseler, custodian; Sharon Smith, social studies teacher.
Mountain View Elementary School — Michael Graybill, social studies teacher.
Green Ridge Elementary School — Tammy Novick, Michael Saucier, elementary teachers.
Hampden Elementary School — Lori Hitchings, guidance counselor; Jodi Fake, education aide.
Middlesex Elementary School — Sandra Smith, life skills paraprofessional.
Winding Creek Elementary School — Jill LaFaver, school psychologist, elementary.
Winding Creek/Mountain View — Tracy Wansor, custodial supervisor.
District office — Michael Willis, director finance & operations.