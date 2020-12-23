CV school board approves $1,054,513.90 for furniture at ninth grade academy; tax increase limit set for district

The Cumberland Valley School Board passed a resolution Monday night setting a limit on the maximum amount of any tax increase the district will implement for 2021-22.

The district is limited to raising real estate taxes next year no higher than its state-mandated index of 3% for the upcoming fiscal year. Board vice president Greg Rausch, who serves as chair of the district’s finance committee, said finance committee members were “in consensus” with the set limit for next year.

Monday’s action doesn’t mean that a 3% tax increase has already been set in place for next year. It indicates a maximum allowable increase. The district’s current millage rate is 10.227 mills.

District officials, including district committees, building administrators, faculty and staff, are expected to continue working on a tentative 2022-22 budget during the first half of next year. The school board adopted the district’s tentative budget draft for 2020-21 in May 2020, followed by approval of a final general fund budget in June 2020.