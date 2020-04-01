You are the owner of this article.
CV schedules office hours for school counselors

Cumberland Valley School District has announced office hours for elementary and secondary school counselors to communicate remotely with families and students during the state mandated closure due to the coronavirus. 

Counselors will hold office hours from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The exception is Shaull Elementary School. Office hours for that building are 8 to 10 a.m. on Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays and noon to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Additional appointments are available upon request.

Parents are asked to email their child’s school counselor to determine the best mode of communication to address their concern. All school counselors will be available by email from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Office hours are subject to change.

