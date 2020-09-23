CV reports three students have tested positive for COVID

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Cumberland Valley School District students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school year started on Aug. 31, Superintendent David Christopher said in a video posted Friday on the district website.

While there have been positive cases in student homes, none of those cases have resulted in exposure to the virus in a district building, Christopher said. “We are happy to report at this time [that] we do not believe anyone has been exposed to a known case in a school this year.”

In the video, he said a case has potential for “school exposure” if, within 48 hours of being in a school, a person has experiences symptoms that lead to a positive test or is asymptomatic and tests positive. None of the three students who have tested positive fit that description.

While there have been students who went into quarantine based on the presumption that they were exposed to COVID-19 within their families, those students were either not tested or tested negative even though they showed symptoms similar to COVID-19, Christopher said.

Forty-six students had to quarantine for at least some amount of time since school buildings reopened on Aug. 31, Christopher said. As of last Thursday, 28 students were on active quarantine.