CV reports three students have tested positive for COVID

Three Cumberland Valley School District students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school year started on Aug. 31, Superintendent David Christopher said in a video posted Friday on the district website.
While there have been positive cases in student homes, none of those cases have resulted in exposure to the virus in a district building, Christopher said. “We are happy to report at this time [that] we do not believe anyone has been exposed to a known case in a school this year.”
In the video, he said a case has potential for “school exposure” if, within 48 hours of being in a school, a person has experiences symptoms that lead to a positive test or is asymptomatic and tests positive. None of the three students who have tested positive fit that description.
While there have been students who went into quarantine based on the presumption that they were exposed to COVID-19 within their families, those students were either not tested or tested negative even though they showed symptoms similar to COVID-19, Christopher said.
Forty-six students had to quarantine for at least some amount of time since school buildings reopened on Aug. 31, Christopher said. As of last Thursday, 28 students were on active quarantine.
A child should quarantine if he or she has had close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 within 48 hours of that person testing positive or developing symptoms. The video defined close contact as being within six feet of the infected person for more than 15 total minutes. The family should quarantine the child for a minimum of 14 days and consult a health professional.
If someone within the immediate household has tested positive for COVID-19, the child should plan to quarantine a minimum of 14 days. Students who call off or are sent home with symptoms that could be COVID-19 are required to quarantine for 10 days from symptom onset or until released by a doctor to return to school.
Since Aug. 31, 17 staff members had orders to quarantine. Of those, seven were in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case and 10 had symptoms similar to COVID-19, Christopher said. As of Friday, no staff members have tested positive.
If a teacher tests positive, all close contacts with that teacher will be notified and there will be a building notification, although the teacher will not be identified to protect his or her privacy, Christopher said.
He said the school district will work with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to identify any person who may have been in close contact with an infected individual at the school. Those close contacts will be notified personally either by the district or the Health Department. Staff members and families from that building will receive notification that there was a case that could have resulted in exposure and information will be posted on the district website.
Friday marked the end of the first three weeks that CV schools have been in session, Christopher said. So far, there have been no disruptions to attendance due to COVID-19. He credits this success to the school community.
“Our families and staff have been incredibly responsible,” Christopher said. “Parents are keeping sick children home. District nurses are working closely with families to quickly identify any students who are exhibiting possible symptoms. Staff are not congregating and are following protocols when exposed or when sick.”
