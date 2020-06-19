CV hopes to return to face-to-face instruction starting Aug. 25

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Superintendent David Christopher issued a challenge Tuesday to the Cumberland Valley School District community.

“If we’re able to manage social distancing and continue good hygiene practices, we can get back to face-to-face instruction,” he said in a video posted on the district website. “If we chose not to do those things … . If we act like nothing is going on, virus transmission moves back up [and] it’s going to be a different challenge for us in the fall.”

District residents complying with the recommended safety protocols have helped to flatten the curve on the spread of COVID-19, he said. But the pandemic is still out there and people shouldn’t lower their guards.

“It’s up to us,” Christopher told the families. “We have a huge impact on whether we’re able to come to school in the fall.”

Safety paramount

Plans are underway to reopen Cumberland Valley schools to face-to-face instruction on Aug. 25. Administrators are developing options on what instruction may look like in the fall. Though the options take the form of several tiers of delivery, the overriding principle is the same throughout the continuum.