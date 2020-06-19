CV hopes to return to face-to-face instruction starting Aug. 25

Superintendent David Christopher issued a challenge Tuesday to the Cumberland Valley School District community.
“If we’re able to manage social distancing and continue good hygiene practices, we can get back to face-to-face instruction,” he said in a video posted on the district website. “If we chose not to do those things … . If we act like nothing is going on, virus transmission moves back up [and] it’s going to be a different challenge for us in the fall.”
District residents complying with the recommended safety protocols have helped to flatten the curve on the spread of COVID-19, he said. But the pandemic is still out there and people shouldn’t lower their guards.
“It’s up to us,” Christopher told the families. “We have a huge impact on whether we’re able to come to school in the fall.”
Safety paramount
Plans are underway to reopen Cumberland Valley schools to face-to-face instruction on Aug. 25. Administrators are developing options on what instruction may look like in the fall. Though the options take the form of several tiers of delivery, the overriding principle is the same throughout the continuum.
“Student, staff and community safety has to drive our decisions,” Christopher said. “We know that COVID-19 affects young people less significantly, but the district also has to provide a safe environment for its 1,100 employees and several hundred contractors, many of whom fall into age groups that have more significant risk. We [also] know that students are going to go home and interact with people who are at a greater risk than they are.”
The big goal is a complete return to face-to-face instruction, but the extent in which the district could provide that depends on how much social distancing would be necessary in late August and beyond to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s safe to say the more social distancing we have to do, the less face-to-face instruction we’ll be able to do,” Christopher said. To mitigate the spread, the district would have to reduce the number of students riding each bus or occupying each classroom, he said. There also needs to less movement in buildings.
Blended learning
Transportation is a major driver of what school districts can do to allow appropriate social distancing. Before the pandemic, Cumberland Valley needed 80 bus runs to transport students to elementary schools. It would be difficult to double the number of bus runs to reduce the number of students per vehicle.
Cumberland Valley would have to use buses drawn from secondary school runs, Christopher said. Even then, there is a shortage of bus drivers and buses throughout Pennsylvania and the region.
One tier under consideration is a blended learning approach where different groups of students cycle through face-to-face instruction by coming to school buildings on different days. Days at home would be spent in online instruction. The ideas to reduce the number of students on buses and in classrooms to allow social distancing.
Blended learning is a middle tier of a continuum of delivery models that has face-to-face instruction on one end and fully remote online learning at the other end.
Fully remote
The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 forced the closure of schools across Pennsylvania in mid-March. To provide continuity in education, districts had to pivot from face-to-face to online instruction in a matter of weeks. This proved to be a challenge for Cumberland Valley, which has an enrollment of about 9,500 students.
“We had real equity concerns,” Christopher said. “Not every kid had a device and not every device was acceptable. We had some challenges with the internet. All those things were going on.”
With the end of the academic year, districts now have experience in fully remote online instruction to draw upon. As a result, Cumberland Valley has announced plans to provide a district-issued device in the fall to all students in grades 1-12.
This way, the district can offer a fully remote option to families that want it or a return to online instruction should COVID-19 flare up again and force another closure, Christopher said. Teachers are preparing lessons that would allow for greater academic rigor than what was offered during the spring lockdown, he said.
“Depending on what happens during the school year, we could move up or down these tiers,” Christopher said. It is conceivable that an individual school could start the academic year in a recovery mode of face-to-face instruction only to go completely remote should there be a reported case in the building, he said.
“We are ready,” Christopher said. “We have it all lined up. The students will know what to do. The parents will know what to do. It’s going to be a part of what we are doing when we come back to school. School opens 10 weeks from now. One thing I’ve learned since March is 10 weeks is like a lifetime.
“It really comes down to where the virus is at in August when we actually come back,” he said. “It really depends on what happens across the state and our region with virus transmission. Right now, we would be open under blended learning. There’s still community transmission going on. We’re not able to contact trace every single one of those people. We’re not sure who has the virus and who does not.”
The state Department of Education has issued guidelines to school districts that make face masks optional for students, Christopher said. “We may still have staff wear face coverings depending on what they are doing and whether it’s appropriate. We may still look at that [student face masks] as an option.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!