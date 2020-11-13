CV finalizes agreement on teachers union contract extension

The Cumberland Valley School District finalized an agreement this week with the district’s teachers union that extends the parties’ existing contract for an additional year, starting in 2021.

On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board ratified a one-year extension of the contract in place between the district and the Cumberland Valley Education Association that was due to expire on June 30, 2021. The existing contract now will continue through June 30, 2022.

The contract was ratified by CVEA members last week, CVEA president Carol Yanity told The Sentinel on Tuesday.

“The district approached CVEA regarding a contract extension earlier this fall," Yanity said. "Our negotiations team met with the district’s negotiation team and were able to quickly come to a tentative agreement. The contract extension was presented to CVEA members last week and approved by the membership.

“The CVEA is pleased that the extension will be able to provide financial clarity for the district and the educators of the Cumberland Valley School District for the 2021-2022 school year so we may continue to work with the district on meeting the needs of our students,” she said.