CV establishes duties of school police officers

The Cumberland Valley School Board on Monday passed a resolution that establishes the "power and duties" of police officers employed by the school district.

Earlier this year, the school board enacted a new district policy that would allow the district to hire its own police force as district employees, as well as a policy on the use of force listed as “applicable to school police officers.” District officials previously said it could be less costly to run its own police force than contracting outside sources.

Also, a district-run police force provides the district with officers with the authority to operate in Middlesex Elementary School and Monroe Elementary School, which were outside the jurisdiction of the district’s former school resource officers.

In May, the school board approved the district’s transition from using school resource officers contracted through the Silver Spring Township Police Department to two new school police officer positions employed by the school district.

That action also authorized district solicitor Michael Cassidy to petition the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas to authorize the district’s creation of a school police force upon its hiring of “qualified school police officers.”