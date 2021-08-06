CV establishes duties of school police officers

The Cumberland Valley School Board on Monday passed a resolution that establishes the "power and duties" of police officers employed by the school district.
Earlier this year, the school board enacted a new district policy that would allow the district to hire its own police force as district employees, as well as a policy on the use of force listed as “applicable to school police officers.” District officials previously said it could be less costly to run its own police force than contracting outside sources.
Also, a district-run police force provides the district with officers with the authority to operate in Middlesex Elementary School and Monroe Elementary School, which were outside the jurisdiction of the district’s former school resource officers.
In May, the school board approved the district’s transition from using school resource officers contracted through the Silver Spring Township Police Department to two new school police officer positions employed by the school district.
That action also authorized district solicitor Michael Cassidy to petition the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas to authorize the district’s creation of a school police force upon its hiring of “qualified school police officers.”
On June 28, the school board voted to hire Chad Shifflet as a full-time district police officer at $29.95 per hour to oversee multiple district buildings. Before this, Shifflet was contracted by the Silver Spring Township Police Department to serve as a school resource officer for the district, but he was limited to only working in CV schools within Silver Spring’s jurisdiction. As a district employee, he is allowed to serve in all district schools when needed.
The policy approved by the school board on Monday serves as “an outline for the individual hired by the school board,” Cassidy said.
The policy lists district police officers as having the following powers and duties:
- To enforce good order in all district school buildings, on school grounds and on school buses and any other vehicles used to transport students
- If authorized by court, to issue summary citations or to detain individuals who are in school buildings, on school grounds or on school buses until local law enforcement is notified
- If authorized by court, to exercise the same powers as exercised under authority of law or ordinance by the police of the municipality in which the school property is located
- To carry a firearm if authorized by court.
The policy also states that “before entering upon the duties of office,” a CV police officer must meet several requirements, including basic training as required by the state Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission, or having graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy followed by employment as a state trooper in Pennsylvania with a separation from the force “in good standing.”
Upon hiring, a district police officer also must have completed the Basic School Resource Officer Course or equivalent instruction approved by the state Commission of Crime and Delinquency.
Finally, a school police officer is a district employee subject to “managerial oversight” of the superintendent or his/her designee.
Superintendent
In other news, the board approved Superintendent David Christopher’s 2020-21 salary adjustment and goals as presented with the virtual agenda for Monday’s school board meeting.
On June 30, Christopher was rated for objective performance standards included in his superintendent’s contract with scores ranging between “proficient” and “distinguished.” Listed objectives included student growth and achievement, organizational leadership, district operations and financial management, communication and community relations, human resource management and professionalism.
His listed goals included implementing a pandemic recovery plan and “successfully launching” a new ninth-grade academy that “supports students’ social/emotional and academic transition” from middle school to high school. After months of development, the district’s new CV9 Academy is set to open with the 2021-22 school year,
Effective July 1, Christopher was granted a base contract raise of $4,635, or 2.5% and an additional annual merit raise of $927, or 0.5% for a total salary increase of $5,562, or 3%. This brings Christopher’s total annual salary to $190,962 starting July 1.