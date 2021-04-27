CV environmental club to host thrift shop-style clothing sale

A clothing sale hosted this weekend by a student club at Cumberland Valley High School is set to make everyone's wardrobes just a little bit greener.
CV’s Club Green is hosting a sale of recycled clothes and accessories May 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the rear of the high school near the tennis courts. Items range in price between 25 cents and $2, with proceeds dedicated toward future Club Green activities.
The event was postponed from its original date of April 24-25 due to unseasonable weather late last week.
Donated items for the sale were collected over this winter from the school community by Club Green member, junior Nora Esack, and club president, senior Mavis Anderson. Both live in Hampden Township.
The sale is scheduled to offer a variety of 20 sections filled with “regular clothing” such as jeans, sweatshirts and dresses, as well as a wide selections of accessories including belts, purses, jewelry, hats and scarves.
“All winter, they collected other students’ donated clothes and sorted them in my garage and other garages and created social media commercials,” said Nora’s father, Steve Esack.
Nora said she initially came up with the idea for the sale while shopping for her own duds at a local thrift shop, favoring recycled styles from the 1960s and ‘70s. Club Green’s resulting clothing drive was important to do because it “gives other people choices in sustainability,” she said.
“Fad fashions create waste because people get rid of them when they’re out of style,” she said. As a result, all those discarded skinny jeans, maxi skirts and shoulder-padded dresses are giving landfills even larger footprints across the earth.
Mavis, who assisted Nora with the drive, noted, “It’s important for the (high) school to understand what fad fashion does to our planet.” Mavis said she hopes that this weekend’s clothing sale at the high school also will help to erase “the stigma” individuals may hold for thrift-shop shopping.
“I think it’s a nice local education that shows kids’ heart, drive and social media knowledge," Steve Esack said. "Plus, publicity will open the event to more people in the community who may need clothes."
CV’s Club Green currently has around 50 student members headed by faculty adviser Victoria Davis, a global issues instructor at the high school. The CV Key Club is assisting Club Green members with setting up and conducting this weekend’s sale. In turn, Club Green assisted with a tree planting event sponsored by the Key Club earlier this month.