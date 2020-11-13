CV elementary school to be closed through Nov. 30 due to COVID-19 positives

Cumberland Valley School District Superintendent David Christopher issued a notice to families Tuesday saying that Winding Creek Elementary will be closed through Nov. 30 due to multiple positive cases.

The elementary school had been closed for three days earlier in the week due to two positive COVID-19 cases in students detected over the weekend.

In the letter Thursday, Christopher said two new cases involving students have come to light. One student was last present in the building on Nov. 6 and the other was last present on Nov. 3.

With the new cases, Winding Creek in the last two weeks has seen four students and one staff member test positive for the coronavirus, in addition to numerous people who have had to quarantine due to being close contacts.

Christopher said that out of an abundance of caution, the elementary school was closed Friday and will remain closed through Monday, Nov. 30.