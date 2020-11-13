CV elementary school to be closed through Nov. 30 due to COVID-19 positives

Cumberland Valley School District Superintendent David Christopher issued a notice to families Tuesday saying that Winding Creek Elementary will be closed through Nov. 30 due to multiple positive cases.
The elementary school had been closed for three days earlier in the week due to two positive COVID-19 cases in students detected over the weekend.
In the letter Thursday, Christopher said two new cases involving students have come to light. One student was last present in the building on Nov. 6 and the other was last present on Nov. 3.
With the new cases, Winding Creek in the last two weeks has seen four students and one staff member test positive for the coronavirus, in addition to numerous people who have had to quarantine due to being close contacts.
Christopher said that out of an abundance of caution, the elementary school was closed Friday and will remain closed through Monday, Nov. 30.
"A closure of this length is warranted based on the number of student cases, which now show that substantial community spread is occurring within the Winding Creek community, and because of the number of students and staff who have been exposed within the building," Christopher said in the letter. "In addition, with the current number of staff who are required to quarantine because of school exposure, it would be difficult to continue to operate the building effectively for face-to-face instruction."
He added that the district strongly encourages families to adhere to mitigation efforts - including wearing masks and social distancing - given the apparent transmission of COVID-19 in the community.
During this building closure, students will take part in remote learning.
Christopher also on Thursday sent out a letter to parents of Cumberland Valley High School students, letting them know that a student has tested positive for COVID-19. That student was last at the high school on Nov. 6.
The high school, however, will not be closed.
