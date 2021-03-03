CV clarifies, explains elimination of vo-tech option for ninth grade students

A Cumberland Valley School District administrator clarified details this week regarding the district’s elimination of the Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School program for next year’s incoming ninth graders and how affected students learned of the change.

The school board approved next year’s CV9 course selections last month as an entire “program of studies” rather than as separate line items, assistant superintendent Mark Blanchard told The Sentinel on Tuesday. Therefore, when the school board members voted Feb. 15 to approve next year’s ninth-grade course booklet, the same action eliminated CPVATS as an option for CV9 students next year. The option isn’t listed in the new ninth-grade booklet.

However, the program remains available next year for incoming high school students in grades 10-12. The district said CV9 students who can’t enter CPAVTS next year can start the following year as high school sophomores.

At a school board meeting Monday night, several district parents spoke, against the move during a public comment period, with some alleging a “lack of transparency” in the district’s process and reasons behind the change. Several written public comments that night stated similar concerns.