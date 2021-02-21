CV board approves district calendar, looks to suspend preschool program

“We are offering five times per week face-to-face instruction for all elementary students this year, but to that, we had to reduce student supports and the variety of special activities available to students at the elementary level," Christopher said. "This was due to our operational plan that utilized all available certified staff to teach a cohort of students so we could keep our class sizes below 20 at the elementary level and still offer five times per week of instruction to students.”

The district also plans to operate virtual snow make-up days next year to avoid vacation disruptions, as well as reinstating two-hour delays as needed. The district has suspended two-hour scheduling delays for 2020-21 to avoid “the many challenges with transportation and food service that would cause at all levels,” Christopher said.

Courses

Also on Tuesday, the school board gave the go ahead for the district to issue its 2021-21 course selections in separate editions for incoming freshman at CV9 at Good Hope and next year’s high school grades 10-12. As approved, next year’s listings include several existing high school courses adapted for CV9, plus course additions, replacements and eliminations that include suspension of the district’s preschool program next year.