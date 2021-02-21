CV board approves district calendar, looks to suspend preschool program

The Cumberland Valley School Board last week approved a district calendar for the 2021-22 school year “based on the assumption” that schools will re-open next year with daily face-to-face instruction at all grades.
Also at a virtual meeting Tuesday, the school board approved the district’s 2021-22 course selections for grades 9-12. Several course adaptations are geared toward the startup of the district’s CV9 academy at the renovated Good Hope building, but it was a planned elimination of the high school’s child care lab courses that received the most questioning from school directors and around two dozen residents.
Next year’s district calendar lists a student start date of Aug. 31, 2021. Superintendent David Christopher told the board he recommended “pushing the district’s start date back a week” in 2021-222 in light of ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations and construction work underway at several district buildings. The district’s last student day next year is set as June 10, followed by seniors’ graduation on June 11, 2022.
“Next year’s (district) calendar is based on the assumption that the school year will begin with all face-to-face instruction five times per week for all grades," Christopher told The Sentinel Thursday. “It also restores all elementary intervention and specialist programs by increasing student class sizes back to normal.
“We are offering five times per week face-to-face instruction for all elementary students this year, but to that, we had to reduce student supports and the variety of special activities available to students at the elementary level," Christopher said. "This was due to our operational plan that utilized all available certified staff to teach a cohort of students so we could keep our class sizes below 20 at the elementary level and still offer five times per week of instruction to students.”
The district also plans to operate virtual snow make-up days next year to avoid vacation disruptions, as well as reinstating two-hour delays as needed. The district has suspended two-hour scheduling delays for 2020-21 to avoid “the many challenges with transportation and food service that would cause at all levels,” Christopher said.
Courses
Also on Tuesday, the school board gave the go ahead for the district to issue its 2021-21 course selections in separate editions for incoming freshman at CV9 at Good Hope and next year’s high school grades 10-12. As approved, next year’s listings include several existing high school courses adapted for CV9, plus course additions, replacements and eliminations that include suspension of the district’s preschool program next year.
Several board members spoke out before Tuesday’s vote on the district’s plans to eliminate the high school’s preschool program due to “COVID concerns, staffing and long-term programming expectations,” according to the district’s written proposal. Likewise, the district plans to replace its child development course at the high school next year with "Lifespan Development" while adding "Principles of Education and Training."
Board members Barbara Guistwhite and Heather Dunn both voiced concerns Tuesday about eliminating the child care program next year, with Dunn adding a stipulation that the board’s approval of next year’s courses was contingent upon the district listing its child care program as “temporarily suspended” rather than eliminated for 2021-22.
Christopher said Thursday that the program’s CV Eaglet Learning Center didn’t open to area children ages 3-5 for the 2020-21 school year and isn’t scheduled to open next fall. In previous years, the Eaglet Center’s “normal” enrollment comprised around 40 local preschoolers split into morning and afternoon sessions held each spring and fall.
Two CV students also spoke about the matter during a public comment session at Tuesday’s meeting, with senior Ella Thomas saying she would rather see the program suspended for a year due to COVID rather than permanently eliminated. “How do you teach about kids without having them there?” she asked.
Meanwhile, CV students, course alumni and parents whose children attended the program’s CV Eaglet Learning Center submitted two dozen written comments Tuesday opposing elimination of the district’s child care program. CV alumnus Carolyn Quinn, part-owner of My Gym Children’s Fitness Center, commented that she “wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for (instructor Gina McVitty) and taking this class.”
Other district course and program highlights for 2021-222 include:
- The International Baccalaureate program will be eliminated at the high school next year due to enrollment and cost concerns but the district will reinstate the AP Capstone program. For this, the district will add AP Seminar, the first of two AP Capstone courses, for 2021-22, followed by the addition of AP Research for 2022-23. AP Capstone was cut at the high school for the current year because officials believed it would compete against the IB program for enrollment and would likely require more staff or cause “the curtailment of other courses.”
- Semester III Acceleration summer courses will be eliminated next year due to cost concerns. For next year’s English courses, the district is adding History & Literature of Black Civil Rights 2, while Sinfonietta will be added as an upper-level option for orchestra students. For CV9 students, Music Appreciation and History of American Rock & Roll will be offered as a combined course.
- Starting with the Class of 2022, Earth Processes has been removed from the district’s science requirements for graduation “in favor of listing the courses that meet this requirement" (i.e. Environmental Science or Intro to AFNR.) Meanwhile, the district’s Keystone Exam requirements will be updated next year to reflect recent legislation, officials said last week.