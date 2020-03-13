Wolf announces closure of all Pa. schools; Cumberland County districts release instruction details

"While we recognize that this situation is not at all how we expected to use FIDs, we are hopeful that they will provide some stability and structure while we are out of school," Carlisle Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said in an email to parents.

Students will be permitted to come to school between noon and 3 p.m. Monday to pick up anything left in lockers, classrooms or desks they may need, as well as pick up medication and electronic devices.

Spielbauer said the coronavirus has been a topic of discussion among superintendents since the first week of March.

"We have been in ongoing communications over the past week about this," she said, noting that parochial and private schools have been coordinating their closures in response to the virus and disease, COVID-19.

The district will stay in touch with families on what to expect during the second week of the closure.

Cumberland Valley School District will not provide instruction during this time frame, but it said its teachers may send optional educational resources home with students to provide them with activities that keep them engaged in school.