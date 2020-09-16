CV appoints acting principal to virtual academy, hires new principal for high school

At the high school, students who opted for traditional instruction this year are alternated between face-to-face and remote instruction in group sections. Middle school students also follow the same protocol.

CV’s elementary-level students attend face-to-face classes in groups of 20 or fewer, five days per week this year. Start and end times alternate between buildings to provide each bus run with enough space for students to social distance.

Although the district endured “some rough spots” in various area during the first week of school, Christopher noted on Monday that, “It’s going great.”

“It’s started to feel more like a school year now, but it’s going to be different this school year, obviously. Just in general, we’re getting in the grove,” he continued. “Thank you, everyone for your support. We’re going to work this out and get through this together.”

New principal

Also on Monday, the school board appointed Nicole Malinoski as Cumberland Valley High School principal beginning Nov. 18 at a listed salary of $136,000. Malinoski has most recently served as principal of Cedar Crest High School for eight years.