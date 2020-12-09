CV announces new leadership for school board

At a reorganization meeting Monday night, Cumberland Valley School Board members appointed Brian Drapp to serve as board president. Drapp represents Silver Spring Township with a board term that expires at the end of 2021.

Drapp replaces board member Heather Dunn as president. Dunn, whose current term expires at the end of 2023, represents Monroe and Middlesex townships. Superintendent David Christopher lauded Dunn as “truly an exceptional leader of the board during some really challenging and difficult times.”

“I think Mr. Drapp will take over right where Mrs. Dunn left off,” Christopher told The Sentinel on Tuesday. “His leadership experience, which includes both military service and private business management, will really be appreciated as we continue to try to navigate one of the most challenging times in the history of public education.”

Also on Monday, the Cumberland Valley School Board appointed Greg Rausch as board vice president. Like Dunn, Rausch also represents Monroe and Middlesex townships. His term is set to expire at the end of 2021.