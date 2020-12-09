CV announces new leadership for school board

At a reorganization meeting Monday night, Cumberland Valley School Board members appointed Brian Drapp to serve as board president. Drapp represents Silver Spring Township with a board term that expires at the end of 2021.
Drapp replaces board member Heather Dunn as president. Dunn, whose current term expires at the end of 2023, represents Monroe and Middlesex townships. Superintendent David Christopher lauded Dunn as “truly an exceptional leader of the board during some really challenging and difficult times.”
“I think Mr. Drapp will take over right where Mrs. Dunn left off,” Christopher told The Sentinel on Tuesday. “His leadership experience, which includes both military service and private business management, will really be appreciated as we continue to try to navigate one of the most challenging times in the history of public education.”
Also on Monday, the Cumberland Valley School Board appointed Greg Rausch as board vice president. Like Dunn, Rausch also represents Monroe and Middlesex townships. His term is set to expire at the end of 2021.
Michael Gossert was appointed as assistant board secretary on Monday. Gossert, whose board term also expires at the end of next year, represents Hampden Township. Michael Dieffenbach continues next year as the board’s nonelected recording secretary. Dieffenbach also serves as the school district’s business manager.
Rounding out Cumberland Valleys newly reorganized school board are: Jevon Ford, Jessica Silcox, Silver Spring Township; Barbara Geistwhite, Monroe and Middlesex townships; and Michelle Nestor and Bud R. Shaffner, Hampden Township.
Earlier this year, Cumberland Valley initiated a process of updating or retiring the district’s full policy manual by piecemeal in accordance with current policies of the state School Board Association. The school board continued the process on Monday with the adoption of a number of revised policies dealing with employee protocol, student attendance and tardiness, student welfare and others.
The board also retired several existing policies no longer considered pertinent under state School Board Association updates. A full listing of the policy alterations are included in Monday’s meeting agenda that’s posted on the district’s website.
"The district is updating our full policy manual as part of a contracted process with the Pennsylvania School Board Association, which is going well and continues to be on track for completion in the next 12-18 months," Christopher said.
