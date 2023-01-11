Cumberland Valley's enrollment, financial contributions increasing for Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technology Center

Cumberland Valley School Board Monday approved the Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technology Center operating budget for the 2023-24 school year.

The budget includes a larger contribution from the district resulting from an increase in the number of its students attending the vo-tech campus in Silver Spring Township.

The career and technology center’s Joint Operating Committee approved its 2023-24 budget in December before forwarding it to its 13-member districts' school boards for further approval.

Cumberland Valley is among the career and technology center’s member school districts in Cumberland and York counties. Each member district’s annual contribution is based on a five-year enrollment average of students from that district. CV’s expected 2023-24 contribution to the career and technology center for 2023-24 is $930,980, an 8.48% increase of $72,854 over the current school year.

Cumberland Valley’s five-year average student enrollment for 2016-17 through 2021-22 totals 127, an 11% uptick from last year’s calculated average. Approximately 150 CV students in grades 10-12 are enrolled in programs at the career and technology center, an overall increase of roughly 50% since 2016-17, Superintendent David Christopher said at a school board meeting Monday night.

The career and technology center plans to break ground in spring 2024 on a $23.5 million expansion, phasing in new programs expected by 2025-25. Christopher said he expects the district will see even larger increases in student enrollment there in upcoming years.

“I don’t see (our 2023-24 contribution increase) as a massive budget change, but we will see a substantial increase in (our) enrollment there with the upcoming building expansion and new programs,” he said.

In November, CV school directors unanimously approved a resolution authorizing contributions by the district for the expansion project that district officials previously said the center planned in response to growing enrollment and programs.

The planned improvements would enable an additional 278 students to enroll at the school.

Along with Cumberland Valley, other sponsoring Cumberland County districts are Big Spring, Camp Hill, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg, South Middleton and West Shore School District.

Board news

Cumberland Valley School Board president Heather Dunn was recognized for serving eight years on the board. Dunn also lauded “all the rest of you on the board” for “all you do.”

Christopher said all of the district’s current school board have remained in place since 2019, with members serving a combined 74 years. The board’s longest standing member is R. Bud Shaffner, who has served 25 years. Barbara Geisstwhite stands at 11 years, while board vice president Michael Gossert has served 10 years.

Also, assistant board secretary Michelle Nestor marks seven years on the board, and Brian Drapp and Greg Rausch each served five years. Jevon Ford and Jessica Silcox are in their third year on the board.

